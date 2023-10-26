Highlights Bristol Rovers have made the decision to sack manager Joey Barton after a string of disappointing results, according to talkSPORT's Alex Crook.

The team's recent performance has been lackluster, with only one win and three losses in their last five games, resulting in a drop to 16th place in League One.

The announcement of Barton's departure comes after Bristol Rovers' 1-1 draw against Port Vale on Tuesday evening. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.

Bristol Rovers have sacked manager Joey Barton.

The Gas drew 1-1 with Port Vale on Tuesday evening - meaning they've slipped to 16th in League One off the back of a run of just one win and three losses in their last five games.

Rovers backed the 41-year-old fairly significantly in the summer transfer window and with the third tier promotion race looking wide open in 2023/24 after Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, and Sheffield Wednesday were promoted last term, will have been hoping to be battling for at least a play-off place this term.

Bristol Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Connor Taylor Stoke City Permanent Luke Thomas Barnsley Permanent Jevani Brown Exeter City Permanent Jack Hunt Sheffield Wednesday Permanent George Friend Birmingham City Permanent James Wilson Plymouth Argyle Permanent Matt Hall Southampton Permanent Harvey Vale Chelsea Loan Ryan Woods Hull City Loan Matthew Cox Brentford Loan Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa Loan Tristan Crama Brentford B Loan

But the South West club made a slow start - winning just one of their first six league games - and stringing together some form in September, have struggled again this month.

Time up for Joey Barton

It appears the Rovers decision-makers have run out of patience with Barton as it has been confirmed that the outspoken manager has been given his marching orders.

In a statement, the club said: "Everyone at the club would like to thank Joey for all his efforts and wish him well in the future.

Andy Mangan has been appointed interim boss and will be supported by Glenn Whelan, Danny Ventre and Anssi Jaakkola who will remain their roles.

The former Newcastle United and QPR midfielder was appointed in February 2021 but was unable to steer the Gas clear of relegation in his first season at the Mem.

He would lead them back to League One at the first time of asking after a dramatic final day, which saw them pinch the final automatic promotion place from Northampton Town by beating Scunthorpe 7-0.

He signed a contract extension in the summer of 2022 and led Rovers to a respectable 17th-place finish last term but has been unable to help them kick on this term.

It's been an eventful few years with the Gas for Barton and controversy has never been far away - due to his explosive comments and off-field actions.

Rovers join the list of EFL clubs searching for a new boss, which includes the likes of Millwall, Lincoln City, Bradford City, and Gillingham.

Who do Bristol Rovers face next?

Rovers are back at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday as they host 19th-placed Northampton.

It seems likely that the team will be lead by Mangan and co. for this weekend's game.