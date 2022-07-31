Bristol Rovers rivalling Barnsley for signing of Crystal Palace player

Bristol Rovers have joined League One rivals Barnsley in the race to sign Crystal Palace centre back Jake O’Brien, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

O’Brien joined Palace from Cork City last year, and has so far yet to make his senior debut for the club, although he did make 21 appearances during a loan spell with Swindon last season.

It has recently been reported that Barnsley are interested in taking O’Brien on loan for the season, though it now seems they will have competition for his services.

According to this latest update, Bristol Rovers are now also in the race to sign the 21-year-old, as they look to boost their own defensive options in what remains of the window.

Indeed, it has been suggested that will offer the centre back a better chance of regular first-team football, than he would get with a move to Barnsley.

Both Bristol Rovers and Barnsley were beaten in their opening games of the season on Saturday, going down by a single goal to Forest Green and Plymouth respectively.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a useful signing for Bristol Rovers if they get it done.

The Gas are rather short on options in the centre of their defence at the moment, so the signing of someone such as O’Brien would represent an important piece of business.

Given the main priority for the centre back right now has to be regular first-team football to aid his development, the fact Bristol Rovers could offer him more game time could give them the edge in the pursuit of a deal.

With that in mind, you feel Rovers may be keen to get a deal done quickly here while they have a good chance of winning the race, given the importance of bringing in some new defensive reinforcements at the club.