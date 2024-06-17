There are still decisions to be made over the futures of a number of Sheffield Wednesday players this summer.

The Owls performed a remarkable great escape to avoid relegation from the Championship to League One at the end of last season.

As a result, they can now start planning for another campaign in the second-tier, and that includes putting a squad together, with scrutiny on whether they can retain the services of a number of players.

With several individuals seeing their contracts at Hillsborough expire this summer, the club confirmed that a number have been offered deals to extend their stay.

However, some of those are also being linked with moves away from the South Yorkshire outfit, meaning they have big calls to make about where they will be playing next season.

One such individual who finds himself in such a situation, is Cameron Dawson.

Bristol Rovers eyeing Cameron Dawson as Sheffield Wednesday exit looms

With his contract one of those that is expiring this summer, Sheffield Wednesday confirmed in their end of season retained list that Dawson has been offered a new deal.

Despite that, reports have suggested that the goalkeeper could be set to leave Hillsborough this summer in search of more first-team football.

Indeed, it appears as though he will have options if he does want to move elsewhere, with BristolLive claiming that Bristol Rovers are in talks over the potential signing of the 28-year-old.

Last season, the Gas finished 15th in the League One standings, meaning Dawson would have to step down a division to make this move.

But despite that, there does seem to be an argument that it is a switch he should make for the good of his own career, regardless of that.

Bristol Rovers move could suit Cameron Dawson

Having come through the youth ranks at Hillsborough, Dawson has never quite been able to fully establish himself with the Owls.

Since making his first-team debut for Sheffield Wednesday back in October 2016, the goalkeeper has never managed more than 26 league appearances in a single campaign for the club.

Indeed, the most recent season saw him amass just 20 across all competitions, the last of which came all the way back in January as he was shunted back down into second-choice behind James Beadle.

Cameron Dawson 2023/24 Championship stats for Sheffield Wednesday - from SofaScore Appearances 18 Goals Conceded 28 Cleans Sheets 4 Saves per Game 2 Goals Prevented -6.04 Penalties Saved 1/2

At his age, Dawson most likely needs to be playing more regularly than that, and given he has never really done so for Sheffield Wednesday, it may be hard for him to change things if he stays there.

The Owls have already signed one goalkeeper this summer in the form of Ben Hamer, who has joined following his departure from Watford.

They are apparently keen to re-sign James Beadle, who played ahead of Dawson while on loan from Brighton last season, meaning he would likely be down the order again at Hillsborough.

By contrast, Bristol Rovers have lost a goalkeeping option this summer, with Matthew Cox returning to Brentford following a loan spell at The Memorial Stadium.

A move there could therefore give Dawson that chance to get the game time that he no doubt wants, if he is going to become a regular starter between the posts at some point in his career.

It is of course, also worth noting that a move to Bristol Rovers would reunite the goalkeeper with Matt Taylor, who previously managed him during a loan stint at Exeter City.

During that temporary spell with the Grecians during the 2021/22 season, Dawson made 50 appearances in all competitions, helping the club win promotion from League Two to League One.

That would ensure that Taylor has plenty of trust in the goalkeeper, therefore boosting his hopes of playing on a consistent basis even further, if he does indeed make this move to Bristol Rovers.

With that in mind, while it would be a big call for him to leave Sheffield Wednesday for good after so long, this interest could give Dawson the chance to do so, in a way that may well benefit his career going forward.