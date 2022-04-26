Bristol Rovers are chasing promotion from League Two this season.

Joey Barton’s side are 5th in the table with only a couple of games left to play.

Their final two matches of the campaign come away to Rochdale and at home to Scunthorpe United.

Both will be considered very winnable fixtures for the side as they chase a play-off place.

While two draws will secure a top seven finish, two wins could even earn the team automatic promotion if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club with our latest quiz…

Bristol Rovers quiz: Does the Memorial Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums? 1 of 20 Roots Hall? Bigger Smaller