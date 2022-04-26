Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers quiz: Does the Memorial Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

Published

5 mins ago

on

Bristol Rovers are chasing promotion from League Two this season.

Joey Barton’s side are 5th in the table with only a couple of games left to play.

Their final two matches of the campaign come away to Rochdale and at home to Scunthorpe United.

Both will be considered very winnable fixtures for the side as they chase a play-off place.

While two draws will secure a top seven finish, two wins could even earn the team automatic promotion if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club with our latest quiz… 

Bristol Rovers quiz: Does the Memorial Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20

Roots Hall?


Related Topics:

Irish sports writer

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Bristol Rovers quiz: Does the Memorial Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: