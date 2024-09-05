Bristol Rovers secured their second three points of the season last Saturday with a 2-0 victory at home to Garry Monk's Cambridge United. Both goals would come from Gas club-record signing Promise Omochere.

Perhaps a stroke of luck for his first, Omochere took advantage of lax defending and a deflection off the defender to grab his first competitive goal in the blue and white quarters. That was followed soon after half-time by a goal of the highest quality from start to finish, as defender Taylor Moore would blast a hopeful volley across goal, only for a cute flick from Bryant Bilongo to play in the new Bristol Rovers number nine, who would pick his moment with back to goal to get away a first-time effort fired into the bottom corner.

The Gas started the match strongly, playing some eye-catching football throughout and a pressing game of high intensity from the outset. And whilst the possession stats may not reflect it, they did look to control that first half.

Possession stats Bristol Rovers v Cambridge United (sofascore.com) Gas Cambridge First half 38% 62% Second half 33% 67% Overall 35% 65%

A weight on Promise Omochere lifted following online murmurings

The victory for Rovers will have gone a long way to quell some of the murmurings that were apparent among Gasheads of concern around the lack of goals from strikers who were yet to get settled in.

The frustration will have been felt most acutely by the 23-year-old new recruit, who said that he’d felt a weight lifted. Speaking to club media, Omochere said: "As a striker, it’s important, and you always want to get the first one out the way.

“You feel the weight is lifted off you, and you can get more and more. I am really happy to get off the mark today with two goals.”

We also had a glimpse in that first half of what could yet turn out to be the catalyst for a Bristol Rovers promotion push in the not-too-distant future.

Partnership with Ruel Sotiriou brewing

As well as another strong performance from Omochere, Ruel Sotiriou showed why he was Leyton Orient's top goalscorer last season and although substituted again during the second half as he continues to build up his match sharpness, the 24-year-old looked a menace to the Cambridge defenders and could’ve got on the scoresheet himself, coming closest with a shot from the edge of the box which hit the post.

The two new strikers have shown their ability to fit into a dynamic attack and one that can utilise its creative players and ball-winners in midfield to link the play between an extremely attack-minded defence and a front two with abilities that can complement one another. Whether it’s Sotiriou making a nuisance of himself to find the ball and then pick out Omochere or the latter playing deeper to set up the former Orient forward, having both at the spearhead of the Rovers attack – on their day – looks like being a frightening prospect for any defence.

Of course, we’re yet to see deadline day signing Shaq Forde, who arrived with a lot of fan fair from Championship side Watford, and manager Matt Taylor is still finding his best attack with several strikers now as options – but this pair have the potential to be leading the promotion charge for an ambitious Bristol Rovers and for the next few years.