Highlights Bristol Rovers are considering a January transfer move to bring back Jonson Clarke-Harris from Peterborough United.

Clarke-Harris is a key player for Peterborough, contributing four goals and aiming to lead the team to promotion.

Bristol Rovers, currently without a manager, have ambitions of a top-six finish and see Clarke-Harris as a statement signing. However, his chances of Championship football may be better if he remains with Peterborough.

Bristol Rovers are weighing up an ambitious January transfer move to bring back Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris to the club.

According to Alan Nixon, the Pirates are eyeing a move for a fellow League One star in the winter window.

Clarke-Harris is a key figure for the Posh, having featured in 15 of the team’s first 17 league fixtures so far this season.

The 29-year-old has contributed four goals, as he looks to power the team back to the Championship this year.

Peterborough are in their second campaign down in League One after Championship relegation in 2022, and sit fourth in the table in their bid for promotion.

What is the latest Bristol Rovers transfer news?

But Rovers are targeting a move for one of the Posh’s most important figures in the January window, as they also seek promotion to the second tier.

The Bristol club is currently without a manager following the decision to part ways with Joey Barton at the end of October.

However, the team currently sits 10th in the League One standings, just four points adrift of the play-off places.

The Pirates have the ambition to fight for a top six finish this year, which played a role in the decision to part ways with Barton after a poor run of form dropped them to 15th.

Andy Mangan has taken the reins of the first team squad on a temporary basis, and he has overseen two wins and one draw in the league.

The potential arrival of Clarke-Harris would be a statement of intent from Bristol Rovers, who are still searching for a permanent replacement for Barton.

Clarke-Harris has been a key figure for Peterborough since joining the club in 2020.

The forward has contributed 73 goals from 147 league appearances since joining from Rovers in the summer of 2020.

What is the latest Bristol Rovers manager search news?

Mangan has performed well since taking charge of the team on a temporary basis, winning three of his four games in charge in all competitions.

It remains to be seen whether Rovers would consider hiring Mangan on a permanent basis.

Bristol Rovers' top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

A number of names have been linked with potentially taking over the managerial vacancy at the Memorial Stadium.

However, no concrete targets have yet emerged, as the League One side looks to find someone who can guide the club to a promotion battle this season.

Next up for Bristol Rovers is a trip to Pride Park to face Derby County on 25 November.

Would Jonson Clarke-Harris be a good signing for Bristol Rovers?

Clarke-Harris of course knows Rovers quite well, having spent two seasons with the club prior to his signing for Peterborough.

During his 18 months with Rovers, he contributed 24 goals from 42 appearances, impressing with his consistent goal return.

The move to Peterborough led to promotion to the Championship and one disappointing campaign in the second tier.

A return to Bristol could be a good opportunity, and shows the Pirates’ ambition to fight for promotion.

It would be a real coup for Rovers if they were to convince Clarke-Harris to return to the club, but remaining with the Posh may be his better chance at Championship football next season.