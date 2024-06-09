Highlights Antony Evans remains a key player for the Gas with impressive stats, hinting at a bright future at Memorial Stadium.

Bristol Rovers finished 15th in League One following a 2023/24 campaign they may have been glad to see the back of after suffering three defeats in their last five games.

The Gas looked like a side capable of mounting a play-off push earlier in the season, but a woeful January in which the West Country outfit managed just one win all but dashed their top-six hopes.

Matt Taylor's men will be looking to have a more successful 2024/25 campaign, but will have some decisions to make ahead of next summer about their squad with 10 players set to leave the Memorial Stadium during the summer of 2025 if nothing changes...

Antony Evans

Everton academy product Antony Evans has been a key figure for the Gas since arriving at the club in the summer of 2021, and had a particularly successful first season in Rovers colours, scoring 10 goals and assisting a further 12 during a 2021/22 campaign which saw the club promoted from League Two to League One.

Following two successive seasons in the third tier, the central midfielder is still a vital player for Taylor and co, and scored six goals and six assists during 2023/24.

Antony Evans 2023/24 League One stats according to FotMob Appearances 43 Starts 37 Pass accuracy (%) 77.7 Tackles won (%) 61.2 Duels won (%) 51.9 Chances created 71 Assists 6 Goals 6

If Evans continues his strong form into the 2024/25 season, the Gas will surely want to keep him at the Memorial Stadium beyond next summer but there may well be interested parties – with Portsmouth already linked.

James Connolly

Defender James Connolly spent the first half of the 2023/24 season on loan at League Two Morecambe, after making just one appearance for the Gas in the early stages of the campaign, but returned to Rovers in January and went on to make a further 10 appearances for Taylor's men.

Despite making 11 appearances last season, he was named in the starting XI on just four occasions for the West Country outfit, and will surely hope for more game time during 2024/25, while his contract expires next summer.

Grant Ward

Grant Ward joined the Gas in January 2023 and has gone on to make 42 appearances in all competitions for the club, including the 20 League One appearances he made during the 2023/24 season.

The midfielder notably scored an impressive goal during a 1-1 draw away from home at Championship side Norwich City, but will not be able to provide such moments again for the club beyond 2025 unless he extends his current deal.

Jevani Brown

Former Cambridge United man Jevani Brown joined Rovers last summer on a free transfer after leaving his previous club, Exeter City, where he scored 12 goals and made nine assists during the 2022/23 campaign.

Due to his positive contributions for the Grecians, the Memorial Stadium faithful would have hoped that Brown would be a dangerous asset for their side, but he managed just one goal and five assists in 33 2023/24 League One appearances.

In order to earn a new deal in the West Country beyond 2025 or convince the Gas to trigger his one-year option, the 29-year-old must produce better numbers next campaign.

Luke McCormick

Luke McCormick is a Chelsea academy product who spent the 2020/21 season on loan at the Gas before joining AFC Wimbledon on a permanent basis ahead of the following campaign.

But after the Dons were relegated to League Two, McCormick re-joined Rovers on a permanent deal in the summer of 2022, and has made 38 League One appearances for the Gas across the last two seasons.

The midfielder suffered an ankle injury last campaign and will hope to stay fit next season, as he aims to push for a new contract beyond 2025.

Jack Hunt

Former Sheffield Wednesday right-back Jack Hunt joined the Gas last summer on a free transfer and made 25 appearances for the West Country side during his first season at the club. He may have made more outings if he did not suffer two hamstring injuries.

Albeit via the Owls, Hunt has represented both sides of a bitter rivalry, having plied his trade for Bristol City from 2018-2021 before moving to South Yorkshire and then to the Memorial Stadium.

If the 33-year-old stays fit next season, then the Gas could be willing to offer the full-back a new deal, beyond next summer, but his age could mean that this would be a short-term renewal.

Chris Martin

Similarly to Jack Hunt, Chris Martin has experienced both sides of the Bristol rivalry, having spent a three-year spell with the Robins from 2020-2023.

The 35-year-old is a seasoned Championship goalscorer who has played for multiple clubs in the second tier, such as Derby County and QPR, but he made the switch to League One in order to join the Gas.

Martin proved to be prolific in the third tier, scoring 16 goals in 34 appearances, prompting Rovers to trigger his one-year contract extension option.

Despite his age, if Martin continues to score goals at the same rate next season, then the Gas will surely be keen to keep him on their books.

James Wilson

Former Wales international James Wilson joined Rovers on a free transfer during the summer of 2023, after spending two seasons with Plymouth Argyle.

During his first season with the Gas, Wilson made 26 appearances in League One and started four of the last five games for Taylor's men in what could already be his penultimate season with the club as the West Country outfit may be unwilling to offer the 35-year-old fresh terms unless he earns more game time next campaign.

Matt Hall

Southampton academy product Matt Hall is yet to make a senior appearance for the Gas after joining from the Saints last summer and will surely hope for some opportunities during the 2024/25 season.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper appeared on the Rovers bench on several occasions last campaign, but if he is not given more playing opportunities, he is arguably likely to leave the club when his contract ends in 2025.

Jerry Lawrence

As well as Martin, Rovers triggered a one-year contract extension to keep Jerry Lawrence at the Memorial Stadium until 2025, despite the fact that he never appeared for the Gas during the 2023/24 season.

The 19-year-old is a talented youngster who was voted as Rovers' academy player of the year for the 2021/22 season and spent much of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Salisbury, who were recently promoted from the seventh tier to the National League South.