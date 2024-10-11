Bristol Rovers fans could see a mass exodus next summer, with a considerable number of important first-team players yet to renew their contracts.

Patrons of the Memorial Stadium may not want to become too attached to their current alumni, as including loanees, the Gas are set to lose at least twelve first-team players upon the season's conclusion.

This won't necessarily be unusual for Rovers, who typically have a high turnover within their squad. In the 2023/24 seasons, a whopping 20 players left the South West club.

What is concerning, however, is the calibre of players set to depart if pen doesn't reach paper before July.

Bristol Rovers - Contracts expiring 2025 (Transfermarkt) Name Joined club Grant Ward 2023 Luke McCormick 2022 Scott Sinclair 2022 Chris Martin 2023 Jack Hunt 2023 James Wilson 2023 Matt Hall 2023

Adding to this, Matt Taylor is relying heavily on loan signings in his matchday squads. The likes of Josh Griffiths, Lino Sousa, Jake Garrett, Gaitlin O'Donkor and Michael Forbes are all due to return to their parent clubs in late May.

FLW takes a look at the permanent members of the squad that are out of contract next summer...

Grant Ward

London-born midfielder Grant Ward joined the Pirates from Blackpool in January 2023 on a short-term contract. After a successful start to life on Gloucester Road, Ward signed a two-year deal with the club in June of that year.

The former Spurs academy player has been plagued by injury this decade, from rupturing his Achilles tendon with Blackpool to missing eight weeks with a hamstring issue earlier this year, which will likely come into the Gas' thinking when they consider an extension.

Luke McCormick

Another player prone to medical leave, fan-favourite Luke McCormick is enjoying his fourth season with the Gas.

The Cobham graduate joined Rovers on a season-long loan from Chelsea in 2020 and was a rare bright spark in an otherwise abysmal season as the club finished rock-bottom of League One.

After a successful year at AFC Wimbledon (despite yet another relegation), McCormick rejoined Joey Barton's newly promoted side on a permanent basis.

His return to the Mem implies that McCormick enjoys life in Bristol, but as injuries and a lack of consistency have seen his Rovers career plateau, it may well be time for the Suffolk-born McCormick to move on to pastures new.

Scott Sinclair

Among the most high-profile names to ever don the blue and white quarters, club captain Scott Sinclair is an asset to the side both on and off the pitch.

Born in nearby Bath, Sinclair made his professional debut for the Gas way back in 2005 before being snapped up by Jose Mourinho's Chelsea.

He rejoined Rovers in October 2022 as a 33-year-old, having accumulated a wildly impressive footballing CV in the interim.

With 119 appearances and 13 goals in the Premier League for clubs such as Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Manchester City, as well as a Scottish Player of the Year award in an invincible Celtic side, his ability to compete at League One level needs no debate, though as a player known for his pace and dribbling, time has somewhat caught up with the forward.

Sinclair was given the captain's armband after signing a one-year extension in July.

Chris Martin

An EFL goalscoring great with over 150 across the three divisions, 35-year-old Chris Martin was a revelation for the Pirates last season with 16 league goals.

Sustaining a broken fibula in August, Martin's 2024/25 campaign will seemingly not have the same desired effect as his first.

Though he's out of contract in the summer, Rovers do have the option of triggering the one-year extension in his deal.

Jack Hunt

Forward-thinking right-back Jack Hunt made 27 appearances for the Gas last season and is regularly included in Taylor's plans when fit, rotating with Luke Thomas.

It would be no surprise to see Rovers look for a younger replacement for the 33-year-old to provide cover and competition at right-back.

James Wilson

Another player deep into his thirties, Welsh centre-back James Wilson is an ever-present in Rovers' back line.

Wilson joined the Bristolian club from Plymouth Argyle in 2023, after Wycombe Wanderers failed to secure his signature.

While Rovers are not known for their defensive solidity under Taylor, letting the experience of Wilson go could be a risk and so an extension would make sense.

Matt Hall

Signed from Southampton's academy last summer, 21-year-old goalkeeper Matt Hall failed to make an appearance for the club in 2023/24.

His debut, over a year after signing, came in the EFL Trophy against Tottenham Hotspur U21s. Hall conceded three times on the night and failed to save any of the six penalties faced in the resulting shootout.

Sadly for Hall, it appears a stint in non-league is required to rejuvenate a stagnant, albeit young, career.