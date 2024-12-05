Bristol Rovers Vice President and son of new owner Hussain Al Saeed, Abdullatif Al Saeed, has revealed his family is open to the possibility of new outside investment coming to the club, as his family looks set to assume full control.

In recent developments at the West Country side, former majority owner Wael Al Qadi made the shock announcement that he is to sell his remaining stake at the club. This prompted widespread concern among Gasheads, uncertain about the new owners and the direction of the club amid a stream of speculation and underwhelming performances from a still fledgling side.

Al Saeed family open to outside investment in Bristol Rovers

In an interview with the GasCast Podcast released this week, Abdullatif Al Saeed said that his family was open to the prospects of new investment at Bristol Rovers coming from elsewhere should the right opportunity present itself.

Asked by GasCast Podcast whether the plan was for his family to acquire all shares or whether they would be open to outside investment, Abdullatif Al Saeed said: "I think you have a responsibility towards Bristol Rovers Football Club and if you're ever approached by someone that you feel will add value, then you have to entertain that meeting and you have to listen. However, you know, in football there are a lot of talks or, you know, approached by this guy. That happens all the time. But it really depends on how serious they are and what their intentions are. And if they have the right intentions, if they have the right knowledge, they can help. Of course, we are definitely open to it."

“We have the finances to back our plan” claims Abdullatif Al Saeed

EFL League One Table (as 05/12/24) P W D L GF GA Pts 16th Bristol Rovers 18 6 3 9 17 26 21 17th Wigan 17 5 5 7 15 14 20 18th Rotherham 17 5 5 7 16 20 20 19th Crawley 18 5 4 9 17 28 19

On financial sustainability and his confidence that his family can support Rovers financially, Mr Al Saeed alluded to cost-cutting that he feels is necessary at the club.

GasCast asked Mr Al Saeed whether he feels confident his family can sustain Rovers financially. In his reply, he said: “Yes, yes, there is a lot of hard work to be done which we've already started from last year. Yes, we need to really focus on a lot of things, really cutting the cost in a few, a few issues where we felt money has been spent unnecessarily on certain things."

He continued: “So we need to improve the club financially. I mean, people can see the accounts online and can see the increased losses and all of that. However, we are committed. We have the finances to back it. We have a plan as well to get the club to a level where it’s very sustainable. And you know, we’re Custodians at this club and our time will come as Wael's time has come, and we want to give it to someone else that’s going to take a huge burden and find the club in a very sustainable manner.”

Mr Al Saeed would later say his family was here for the long term as GasCast probed into that answer.

Bristol Rovers fans will hope potential can be unlocked

With so much concern regarding the intentions of the owners, it might come as some relief to Gasheads that the Al Saeed’s are open to newcomers investing in the club. And with Wael Al Qadi still holding a significant number of shares as he completes his withdrawal of ownership, there will likely be lots of interest from outside investors looking for an opportunity. It could actually be the best thing for the football club – to have more than one owner who is, at the moment at least, still largely unknown. Checks and balances are important for any business, let alone a football business, to be sustainable and any positive investment that finally unlocks the potential of Bristol Rovers would be welcomed by Gasheads.