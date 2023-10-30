Highlights Key Takeaways:

Joey Barton leaves Bristol Rovers

The former England midfielder had been in charge of the Gas since 2021, and after a tough start, he brought success to the club, guiding them back to League One, and establishing the side in the third tier.

However, they had hoped to kick-on this season, but a tough start prompted the owner to sack Barton, with the announcement coming prior to the weekend win over Northampton Town.

Now, it’s about finding his replacement, and a host of names have been linked with the vacancy in recent days, with Bristol Live revealing that Holden is a contender.

Who is Dean Holden?

The 44-year-old is well-respected in the game, having had different coaching roles over the years, along with managerial spells in charge of Oldham, Rovers’ bitter rivals Bristol City, and most recently Charlton.

Despite seeming to do a decent job with the Addicks, Holden was dismissed earlier this year, but he is keen to get back in the game, and has been linked with the Bradford role.

Bristol Rovers open talks with Dean Holden

But, the update has stated that the Rovers’ hierarchy have spoken to Holden over the job at the Memorial Stadium, although it stressed there other candidates in the frame.

“Bristol Rovers have held initial talks with former Bristol City manager Dean Holden over the vacancy at the Mem, Bristol Live understands, although he is among a number of candidates being considered.

“It is worth clarifying that Holden isn't the only person spoken to so far regarding the Rovers job but it will be interesting to see whether the 44-year-old will make the next stage of the club's recruitment process.”

Bristol Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Connor Taylor Stoke City Permanent Luke Thomas Barnsley Permanent Jevani Brown Exeter City Permanent Jack Hunt Sheffield Wednesday Permanent George Friend Birmingham City Permanent James Wilson Plymouth Argyle Permanent Matt Hall Southampton Permanent Harvey Vale Chelsea Loan Ryan Woods Hull City Loan Matthew Cox Brentford Loan Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa Loan Tristan Crama Brentford B Loan

Would this be a good appointment?

Firstly, it’s worth noting that anyone who takes over from Barton will be under pressure, as it’s fair to say that he was appreciated by the majority of the supporters, and many will view his sacking as harsh.

Of course, the Bristol City factor also won’t do Holden any favours, so he would need a fast start to get people onside, but that can be done by winning games.

It’s debatable whether he would be a big upgrade on Barton, and, crucially, he hasn’t won promotion from this level, something which the owner said he would be focusing on.

But, Holden is well-regarded as a coach, and he could get more out of what is a talented squad.

Nevertheless, this would still be a risky move, although you could argue that this is the case for virtually all candidates out there.

What next for Bristol Rovers?

The fact Bristol Rovers are still talking to other options out there suggests nothing is imminent, but that’s not a major worry, as Barton’s backroom team proved on Saturday that they can help the club.

So, there’s no major rush, and it’s about ensuring they get the right man in.

The Gas are back in action on Saturday when they host Whitby in the FA Cup.