As with all clubs, some Bristol Rovers players have lived long in the memory of fans while others fade into obscurity.

Many in the latter category only featured for the Gas on occasion and some made just the one appearance.

Football League World brings you five players who only played one game for Rovers and what they went on to achieve following their departure from Memorial Stadium.

Lamar Powell

Lamar Powell rose through the youth ranks at Bristol Rovers, before making his one and only appearance for the club.

Powell was fast-tracked through the youth system at the club due to the talent he displayed but this potential was never fully realised at the Pirates as his one game was a replacement for player-manager Stuart Campbell on the 16th of April in a match.

The forward had left the club following his release and joined Bath City in September 2012.

The 30-year-old had not retired from football officially but he has been without a professional club since July 2015, after he left Taunton Town.

Darren Jefferies

The midfielder began his career at Rovers, coming up through the youth system, being awarded his first professional contract in 2010.

Darren Jefferies made his one appearance as a substitute for Oliver Norburn in an FA Cup match on the 4th December 2011.

Jefferies joined Frome Town in July 2012 for a season before moving to the Swedish Third Division to play for two seasons with BK Sport and then returning to Frome in 2015.

He has been without a club since 2019.

Jordan Goddard

Jordan Goddard is another player to come through the youth ranks to feature only once for the Pirates.

Goddard made his debut for the club against Corby Town; however, this memory would be tainted following an incident that was investigated by the police for something that happened prior to kick-off.

The Englishman left the club in July 2014 to spend one season at Leamington. Goddard has moved around many clubs since leaving Leamington, but he currently plays his football for Bromsgrove Sporting following his signing in December 2021.

Alexis Andre Jr

Alexis Andre Jr joined Bristol Rover following a successful trial in July 2017.

Andre Jr would only feature for 30 minutes after Sam Slocombe was sent off in a 2-1 win for Bristol Rovers. This appearance was in September 2017, but the goalkeeper would never feature again for the club in his four years at the Memorial Stadium.

Andre Jr has signed for five different permanent clubs since his departure from Bristol Rovers in June 2021.

The Frenchman currently plays his football for Woking and has become a significant influence on social media since his days with the Pirates.

Kenan Dunnwald-Turan

Kenan Dunnwald-Turan signed for Rovers from TSG Sprockhövel, in Germany.

The German made his one appearance in an 11-minute cameo against Portsmouth in League One. He would return to Germany on a permanent deal at the end of the season as he failed to impress for the Pirates.

Currently, he plays his football in Scotland for Arbroath after signing for them in the summer of 2023.