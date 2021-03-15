Bristol Rovers news round-up: Baldwin on Barton, Rodman latest, striker admission made

Bristol Rovers earnt another hard earned point in the battle to stay in League One at the weekend as the Gas held fellow strugglers AFC Wimbledon to a 0-0 draw at the Memorial Stadium.

Both sides had their chances in what was a feisty affair, with Joe Day and his opposite number Nik Tzanev making a string of fine saves to prevent there being a breakthrough in the game.

Rovers currently sit 19th in the league standings ahead of trips to Charlton Athletic and Plymouth Argyle and will be well aware that their chances of survival are still very much in their hands.

Here, we round-up all the latest goings on at the club as they gear up for the survival run in.

Baldwin on Barton

Jack Baldwin has open up on what life is like under Joey Barton at the club since the former Fleetwood Town boss arrived just a few weeks ago.

Speaking to Bristol Live, Baldwin had this to say on his new manager:

“The staff have come in and lifted the spirits around the camp, the standards have gone up noticeably which probably should’ve come from us players earlier on.

“Now we’ve got people driving it from all around the changing room and we can only get better from here, so the future is definitely positive.”

The former Sunderland and Hartlepool United defender has been almost ever present for the Gas this term, making a total of 31 appearances across all competitions.

Rodman injury latest

Barton was also quick to provide a fitness update on Alex Rodman after the game at the weekend, with the veteran midfield player having been forced off injured.

Speaking to Bristol Live, the Rovers manager had this to say on the player’s situation:

“I think he’s just felt a little twinge out of his hamstring. He’ll obviously be assessed and we’re hoping he’s on the better side of it and it’s just a bit of cramp because he’s been a key figure for us and an influential player.”

The Gas will be hopeful that the 34-year-old won’t be sidelined for too long, with the former Shrewsbury Town man having been in brilliant form in recent weeks for his side.

Striker admission made

Rovers will also be looking at how best to utilise strikers Brandon Hanlan and Jonah Ayunga together as a partnership going forwards, with Barton giving his thoughts on the duo during an interview with Bristol Live.

The frontmen started for the Gas on Saturday but largely struggled to be cohesive in the final third of the pitch as the home side drew a blank.

Speaking about the partnership, Barton had this to say on the duo:

“We’ll need to work with them, they’re two really talented individuals but I think it’s tough putting strikers together.

“I had a real struggle putting Madden and Evans together at Fleetwood, they just never ever complimented each other and I know Brandon and Jonah cause problems when they’re up there and they should be a nice foil for each other.

“Unfortunately, they just haven’t had a lot of game time and that’s something that has to be worked on the training ground. I think there’s definitely potential for it there.”

Given that the two players haven’t played regularly as individuals let alone as a front two, it would be fair to assume that they won’t be up top together against Charlton.