Bristol Rovers have had a difficult season to this point but recently appointed head coach Inigo Calderon is looking to bring a new lease of life to the Memorial Stadium.

Having sacked Matt Taylor midway through December, the Gas appointed the former Brighton player late last month, and he picked up his first win against Cambridge United.

While this by no means secures their safety, it has moved them five points clear of the drop zone, giving Rovers a suitable buffer over those below them.]

League One table (19th-21st) Team P GD Pts 19 Peterborough United 24 -5 25 20 Bristol Rovers 24 -16 25 21 Crawley Town 23 -19 20

This weekend, they have a welcome break from league action as they take on Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town in the FA Cup.

Following that, they have some crucial fixtures against the likes of Barnsley and Wigan, and Calderon will be keen to have bolstered his squad further by then.

With that in mind, Football League World have rounded up the latest transfer news surrounding the Pirates.

Bristol Rovers' interest in Cardiff City's Michael Reindorf

The first part of our Rovers newsreel comes from Cardiff City as Football League World can exclusively reveal that Michael Reindorf is of interest to Calderon's side.

The 19-year-old can play as either a striker or an attacking midfielder and has featured four times this term. As well as that, he has been heavily involved in the Bluebirds' Welsh League Cup team, where he has managed to net seven goals across four games.

However, according to our sources, the Pirates will face competition for his signature, with Newport County also keen on signing the 19-year-old on loan.

Given the football hierarchy, Rovers might be seen as frontrunners in this race, though the Exiles could present a compelling case by offering the youngster more regular gametime.

In addition, it remains unclear whether Cardiff would sanction a move, with Omer Riza potentially keen to keep Reindorf as an option.

This is a deal to keep an eye on then and if the Bluebirds make an attacking addition, Reindorf could head to the Memorial Stadium.

Bristol Rovers are fighting Shrewsbury Town for Theo Vassell

Another player linked with Rovers is Barrow's Theo Vassell.

According to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, the 28-year-old is a target for the Gas and Shrewsbury Town as well as Scottish Premiership side, St Mirren.

Having signed a one-year contract at Holker Street in the summer, the interest arising in Vassell is no surprise given how well he has played during the 2024-25 season.

For Calderon, Vassell would undoubtedly be a valuable addition, particularly given his team's struggles at the back, having conceded 38 goals in 24 games this season.

With just six months remaining on his contract, the 28-year-old is unlikely to command a high transfer fee, and Gasheads will be hopeful that Rovers can secure his signature ahead of Salop and St Mirren.

Exeter City beat Rovers in Joel Colwill chase

The younger brother of Cardiff star Rubin, Joel Colwill, has spent the first half of the season on loan at Cheltenham Town and has thoroughly impressed.

This has earned him plaudits from the tier above, and it was exclusively revealed by FLW that Bristol Rovers were among a trio of League One sides keen on the 20-year-old.

However, it appears that Exeter City have won the race for the Welshman, with Bristol Live revealing that the Devonshire club have convinced Cardiff to send him to St James' Park.

During his time at the Robins, the youngster managed to net nine goals and provide three assists in 28 appearances. This sort of contribution would have been useful for the Pirates, but instead, he will be under the guidance of Gary Caldwell until the end of the season.