Bristol Rovers will naturally be keeping a close eye on the striker market ahead, and during the upcoming transfer window.

Club talisman Aaron Collins attracted a level of interest during the January transfer window, however, a £5 million valuation of the 25-year-old almost instantly turned the heads of clubs elsewhere.

Now, with the summer transfer window in mind, where clubs will spend more money than in January, it is likely that Championship interest will surface for the prolific League One forward.

Collins is fifth in the League One goalscoring charts, having scored 15 times in 37 appearances thus far, whilst he has managed a further 11 assists, proving to be a season where he has adapted to third-tier football excellently.

In fact, no player in the division has directly contributed to more goals than Collins' 26 and that will only place the forward in the eyes of multiple Championship clubs who are in need of bolstering their attacking options.

One player that should emerge on the League One club's radar in the summer, if they expect to part company with Collins in the summer, is Notts County's Macaulay Langstaff, who is enjoying a fantastic campaign at the top of the National League.

Langstaff is evidently far better than the standard in England's fifth-tier and with 40 league goals already this season, he will likely appear on the radar of several clubs higher up the pyramid.

A lot of players from the National League have gone on to enjoy spells in the Championship and beyond, with the likes of Lee Gregory, Andre Gray, and, of course, Jamie Vardy all succeeding in the fifth-tier, but none of them managed to hit the 40-goal mark like Langstaff, and their is still six games to play.

Like Wrexham, Notts County are of high-end League Two quality and it is bizarre that one of the two clubs will miss out on automatic promotion.

However, if Notts County fail to secure a Football League return, then Langstaff may be available for a more reasonable price.

A proven natural scorer, who can hold the ball up and bring others into play, whilst also causing a threat when operating on the shoulder of the last defender, Langstaff possesses a lot of the same qualities that Collins has.

League One would represent a new level of football for the 26-year-old, however, Collins was in the same position at the start of the season and has managed to thrive, so that will not act as a barrier.