A variety of problems up top may mean that Bristol Rovers' could be looking for a new centre-forward option this winter. When it comes to bringing in goals mid-term, there is one recent example that will no doubt serve as the blueprint.

In a position that looked so strong leading up to the season, injury, form and overall fitness have resulted in the Pirates' forward line surprisingly proving their achilles heel leading into the new year.

While it is currently unclear from which direction Matt Taylor and EVP Abdullatif Al Saeed will be tackling the all-important winter window, if they are to search for value in a striking option, they must learn from their predecessors, and the acquisition of Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Bristol Rovers - Record 21st century departures (Misc) Player Age at time Season Buying club Fee Jason Roberts 22 00/01 West Brom £2m Jonson Clarke-Harris 26 20/21 Peterborough £1.25m Rickie Lambert 27 09/10 Southampton £1m Aaron Collins 26 23/24 Bolton £750k Ellis Harrison 24 18/19 Ipswich £750k

Signed on deadline day from Coventry City, Clarke-Harris scored 27 times in 18 months for the Gas, in a move that proved among the club's most lucrative both on and off the pitch.

Clarke-Harris was a prolific goalscorer in waiting

While supporters may be worried for Rovers' third-tier fortunes this season, the situation was a great deal worse this time six years ago, as Graham Coughlan's men found themselves in 23rd position heading into February.

Clarke-Harris joined the Gas from fellow League One club Coventry on January 31st 2019. The 24-year-old's arrival was met with confusion by fans of the West-Midlands club, who believed en masse that he was a worthy asset to the squad, despite his lack of goals.

Having already played for eight clubs across the EFL's three divisions, Clarke-Harris was a known quantity among players and managers alike.

Given the right interest, he presumably would have picked a multitude of clubs in better stead before choosing the South West side, so what did Coughlan and co. see in Clarke-Harris that other sides didn't?

Bristol Post reports that Coughlan spoke to the club shortly after, detailing his excitement and JCH's impressive array of athletic attributes.

"He has a great amount of pace, he's strong, has a sweet left foot and is someone that can hold the ball up well.

"I believe that given the right amount of guidance, Jonson can be a real star at this football club."

This was to prove prophetic, as Leicestershire-born Clarke-Harris was to not only provide the unglamourous part of his game he was known for, but also began to unlock an ability to score goals consistently that had held him back for so many years.

Having felt his way into the team, the striker notched an incredible eight goals during the month of March alone. This near-immediate impact had drastically changed the landscape of Rovers' season, the team finishing 15th after looking destined for the drop.

Clarke-Harris continued as he left off the following season, scoring 16 goals in 32 matches before the campaign was curtailed in March 2020.

Clarke-Harris' departure and Rovers legacy

On August 27th, two weeks before League One football would return, Clarke-Harris was signed by his former club, Peterborough United, for a fee believed to be in the region of £1.25 million.

Although devastating for Rovers supporters, who had fallen wildly for their new number nine, the substantial compensation meant that, although short-lived, it was to be the most financially beneficial arrival of the new millennium.

For Clarke-Harris, his goalscoring form only increased upon arrival to Posh, scoring 31 goals and earning the League One player of the season award in his first Cambridgeshire campaign, as his new side earned promotion to the Championship.

He was due to return to the Mem for a club-record £800,000 fee in 2023, having even travelled to The Quarters on deadline day, though tragically, the crucial administrative deadlines were missed.

The striker, currently at Rotherham, is one of just six men to have scored over 100 goals in the rebranded third-tier. Considering goalscoring was his only downside upon arrival to Bristol, this move goes some way to proving that there truly is value to be had in the winter window. Can Matt Taylor embody Couglan's coup? Only time will tell.