We're now five weeks on from Bristol Rovers sacking Joey Barton and the club are still yet to appoint a new permanent manager.

Barton was sacked on the 26th October with the West Country side sitting in 16th place in the League One table, ending his two-and-a-half year spell at the club.

Upon his departure, Andy Mangan was installed as caretaker manager and has been supported by Glenn Whelan, Danny Ventre and Anssi Jaakola.

How has Andy Mangan performed as Bristol Rovers caretaker boss?

Mangan has performed admirably as Rovers' boss, taking the club from 16th in the division when Barton left, up to 11th place.

Saturday's away defeat to Derby County was his first loss as interim boss. Ahead of the club's game with Leyton Orient on Tuesday 28th November, his record stands at four wins, one draw, and one loss. With a record like that, perhaps the hierarchy at Rovers are considering him as the main man for the job.

League One table ahead of the fixtures on November 28th 2023 Position Team P GD Pts 9th Lincoln City 19 3 27 10th Charlton Athletic 17 4 23 11th Bristol Rovers 17 1 23 12th Shrewsbury 19 -15 23 13th Wycombe 17 -3 22

The caretaker role at Rovers is Mangan's first role in management and the 37-year-old ex-striker has done his reputation absolutely no harm so far. As Barton's former assistant, Mangan knows the players well and is already a popular figure at the club. It remains to be seen whether he'll be appointed as full-time boss, but his record as caretaker means he can't have done much more to impress chairman Hussain AlSaeed in the five weeks he's had in the Memorial Stadium dugout.

If Mangan isn't appointed as manager on a permanent basis then at least Rovers' form has allowed the club's hierarchy the chance to take their time with finding a suitable candidate to take over. Had Mangan's spell in charge been a disaster, the club may have rushed the appointment process and brought in an unsuitable candidate.

It's a waiting game for the 37-year-old to see whether he'd done enough to earn the job on a permanent basis.

Who else has been linked with the Bristol Rovers job?

According to Bristol Live, both Garry Monk and Matt Taylor are thought to be in contention along with caretaker boss Andy Mangan, while interest in Karl Robinson has cooled in recent times.

Ex-Swansea, Leeds, Boro, Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday boss Monk has been out of work since November 2020. Monk, who led Swansea to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League in his first full season of management, could see a drop-down to League One as the perfect chance to rebuild his career after a tough few years.

While Taylor is fresh out of work after leaving Rotherham United earlier this month after just over a year at Championship level with the Millers. Taylor took over at Exeter City in 2018, leading them to promotion from League Two in 2022, alongside Bristol Rovers.

Five weeks into the search for a new manager and we're still seemingly no closer to an appointment. Bristol Rovers supporters will be hoping it's worth the wait.