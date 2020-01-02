Bristol Rovers manager provides injury update on star

Bristol Rovers manager Ben Garner has provided an injury update on goalkeeper Anssi Jaakola following the 3-0 defeat against MK Dons on New Year’s Day, reports BristolLive.

The Finland international was substituted in the 12th minute after he dived to push a cross away from goal, being replaced by Jordi Van Stappershoef.

After Jaakola disappeared down the tunnel and was rushed to hospital straight away, it was revealed after the game that the summer signing had dislocated his shoulder during the early stages at Stadium MK.

Garner said: “It’s a dislocated shoulder.

“He’s down at A&E at the moment to hear the scope of that and we’ll obviously have to assess that over the next few days.

“It is a disappointment because he’s been such a key player and he’s been a real positive in the team this season, so we send him our best wishes and hopefully it’s not serious and we can get him back as soon as possible.”

Jaakola could be ruled out for the next month, which would come as a big blow to the League One side with him having been ranked fourth for saves made during the season.

The 32-year-old is just the latest player to be sidelined at The Memorial Stadium, as midfielders Abu Ogogo, Sam Matthews and Ollie Clarke, right-backs Josh Hare and Mark Little, striker Tyler Smith, left-back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and centre-back Tom Davies have all been forced to sit on the sidelines at some point lately.

Jaakola has been one of Rovers’ key performers this season, making 26 appearances for the Pirates.

The Verdict

Jaakola is bound to be a big loss for Rovers after some excellent performances for Rovers this season, making some world-class saves as he leaves his mark on League One.

However, Garner has a solid No.2 in Van Stappershoef, who has proven that he is capable of stepping in between the sticks already this season when asked to fill in as Jaakola’s deputy.