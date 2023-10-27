Highlights Joey Barton's departure as manager of Bristol Rovers comes as a slight surprise given his stability and previous results, but recent losses may have played a role.

Bristol Rovers are currently looking for a new manager following the departure of Joey Barton.

They are currently sitting in 16th place and considering Barton has been a stable figure for the Gas during his time there, his departure does come as a slight surprise.

But recent results may have proved to be costly for the ex-Newcastle United man in the end, with the League One side losing against Oxford United and Burton Albion before drawing against Stevenage in their previous three league games.

Bristol Rovers' last five league games (most recent game last) Opponent Result Peterborough United (A) 2-0 L Port Vale (H) 3-0 W Oxford United (A) 2-1 L Burton Albion (A) 4-1 L Stevenage (H) 1-1 D

Their club statement yesterday didn't give much away in terms of why they sacked him, but it did reveal that Andy Mangan will be taking temporary charge of the team with Glenn Whelan, Danny Ventre and Anssi Jaakkola all supporting him.

Barton's successor should have a good foundation to build on, considering the club aren't in a major relegation battle at the moment - and we have the latest news on their managerial situation.

Cameron Toshack linked with Bristol Rovers

Rovers are interested in appointing former Leeds United coach Cameron Toshack, according to yesterday's report from TEAMtalk.

Born in Wales, it's perhaps no surprise that he was previously a coach at Swansea City, proving to be a success in the Swans' academy before he moved to Pafos.

He did well out in Cyprus with Pafos too - and was Jesse Marcsh's assistant at Leeds United. Spending much of his coaching his career as a coach rather than a manager, TEAMtalk believes he's ready to take another top job and this is a boost for Rovers, who are interested in appointing him.

The 53-year-old will be hoping to be just as successful as his father John, who managed the likes of Real Madrid and Wales during his career.

Which managers are interested in the Bristol Rovers job?

Darren Witcoop believes Steve Cotterill is interested in taking the job at the Memorial Stadium.

Having enjoyed a reasonably successful spell at Shrewsbury Town, it's a slight surprise that the 59-year-old isn't in another job yet.

He could be a good appointment for many third-tier sides and, having previously managed Bristol City, he is reportedly prepared to take the top job at their arch-rivals.

The great thing about both Cotterill and Toshack is the fact they are free agents, so no compensation would be required if Rovers decide to appoint one of them.

Dean Holden on Bristol Rovers' managerial radar

Another ex-Bristol City boss may also be in the frame, with Witcoop believing Holden is highly thought of by Rovers.

Following the end of his time at Ashton Gate, he made the switch to Stoke City to support Michael O'Neill, but was relieved of his duties early on last term.

He took the top job at Charlton Athletic after that, but was dismissed earlier this season and replaced by Michael Appleton.

He may not have to wait too long to get back into management though, but he may be one of many candidates on the club's shortlist at this point.

If he is on their list though, he may not have a huge amount of competition because Rovers are reportedly keen to make an appointment fairly quickly, which is understandable considering their busy schedule.