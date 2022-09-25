Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton’s honest assessment on Accrington defeat

Joey Barton was disappointed after his Bristol Rovers slipped to another defeat leaving them in the League One relegation zone.

Barton’s side were beaten 1-0 at home to Accrington Stanley which was their third defeat in a row and now winless in their last seven games.

It’s form that has become a cause for concern along with a performance that left manager Joey Barton dejected as he suggested his side deserved nothing from the game.

Describing the game as “tough”, Barton told the media: “I don’t think we were anywhere as as productive as what we were last week.

“I don’t think we have done enough to deserve to win a game in our stadium. There wasn’t much between the two sides. Maybe a bit of gamesmanship, nouse and intelligence for the goal.” With the Gasmen making three changes to the side, its leaving Barton frustrated at not being able to deploy his best side, as he added: “We’re pining to get our best team out on the pitch and stop playing square pegs in round holes. “Tough to take, we’re frustrated, we’re disappointed but we have got to be better.” Both sides had chances in the game, with Accrington Stanley taking their opportunity when it came via Joe Pritchard. This result leaves Bristol Rovers in 21st place on eight points from their opening ten games, with a trip to St James Park to face Exeter City next up for Barton’s side on Saturday afternoon. The Verdict Another disappointing result for Bristol Rovers which has left them in a position no one expected in pre-season. There’s seemingly a lack of balance in the squad at the moment and their inability to get their best XI out is clearly frustrating. That being said, Barton is failing to adapt to the team he’s currently deploying which is something that is letting his side down. Their lack of control in games is telling and whilst they enjoy the lion share of possession, it’s not helping them win games.