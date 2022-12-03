Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton makes honest assessment of his side after their draw with Bolton

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has admitted he was gutted to see his side not see out their lead against Bolton on Friday night.

He also admitted his side were under pressure throughout the game but was disappointed his side couldn’t take the three points home against a misfiring Bolton.

It looked like Josh Coburn’s early opener would be enough to see Barton’s side secure all three points on the road. That was until Dion Charles scored in the third minute of injury time to rescue a draw for Wanderers.

Speaking to the media after the game, Barton said: “We were a minute or so away from getting the job done. It’s a kick in the proverbials, but credit to Bolton. They had us under loads of pressure in the second half and we found it tough to get out of our half and clear our lines.

“I’ve watched the goal back and I think there will be a couple of people disappointed with their part in it, it’s part of our learning. It’s a sucker punch for us.”

The draw does mean Rovers’ unbeaten run in the league continues and have now collected four points from six against playoff chasing teams in recent league games.

It will please Barton to get a result after coming into the game on the back of a disappointing FA Cup exit to non-league side Boreham Wood, although his squad has been decimated with illness.

Despite taking a point home, Barton was still dissatisfied, as he added: “I don’t think we’ve played particularly well. We’ve defended superbly at times and we were disciplined in that regard but we can play so much more football.”

The Verdict

Despite the late equaliser from Bolton, Barton can take positives away from the game.

It’s a point against a promotion-chasing team on the back of an incredibly difficult week with illness running through their squad. It severely impacted their game against Boreham Wood and could have done the same here.

It didn’t and Rovers were able to take a point home. It’s something for them to build and it will almost certainly give them belief that they can kick on in the lead up to the new year.