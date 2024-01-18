Highlights Bristol Rovers are interested in signing 21-year-old midfielder Kamil Conteh from Grimsby Town.

The deal is still in its early stages, but it is expected to become a club-record deal for Bristol Rovers.

Conteh's defensive abilities and tenacity make him a valuable addition to Rovers' midfield, and at the age of 21, he has room to improve.

Bristol Rovers are interested in signing Grimsby Town midfielder Kamil Conteh.

According to Bristol Live, Rovers have made an offer for the 21-year-old, but the deal is still in its early stages.

It is said that the deal will likely become a club-record deal for the Gas, with his contract not due to expire for another two-and-a-half years.

Their record deal currently stands at £370,000 when they signed Andy Tillson from Queens Park Rangers in 1992.

Rovers are yet to make a signing so far in the January transfer window, but have seen plenty of departures in midfield.

The likes of Ryan Woods and Lamare Bogarde have both returned to their respective parent clubs after disappointing loan spells, after they joined in the summer.

Bristol Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Connor Taylor Stoke City Permanent Luke Thomas Barnsley Permanent Jevani Brown Exeter City Permanent Jack Hunt Sheffield Wednesday Permanent George Friend Birmingham City Permanent James Wilson Plymouth Argyle Permanent Matt Hall Southampton Permanent Harvey Vale Chelsea Loan Ryan Woods Hull City Loan Matthew Cox Brentford Loan Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa Loan Tristan Crama Brentford B Loan

A centre midfielder, Conteh started his professional career at Watford, going on to make just one appearance for the club in the FA Cup in the 21/22 season.

With his contract set to expire at the end of that season, Middlesbrough swooped in and offered him a trial, before landing him on a free transfer.

In October 2022, he would then join Gateshead on loan in the National League, and would end up staying until the end of the season. He would go on to score twice in 33 league appearances.

His performances earned a lot of recognition, as he was named Gateshead Supporters’ Player of the Year.

His good season earned him a permanent move away from Middlesbrough, signing for current club Grimsby Town in League Two.

He has made 25 league appearances so far, assisting two goals. Grimsby are currently 19th in League Two.

He has also gained international recognition, being called up on various occasions for the national team of Sierra Leone. He has been capped eight times.

What will Conteh bring to Rovers?

Conteh is very highly rated at Grimsby and in League Two, due to his defensive abilities.

So far this season, he has a higher average of successful tackles per 90 than any other player in the division with 2.48.

He also has one of the highest rates for interceptions per 90 with 1.88, along with winning 54% of his duels.

Conteh is a highly tenacious midfielder which is rare to find at League Two level, and also has a nice passing range to go along with it.

It sounds like he is exactly what Rovers need to add some extra bite into their midfield for the second half of the season.

Whilst the loan moves of Woods and Bogarde did not work out, it still leaves Rovers light in the defensive midfield department.

At the age of 21, Conteh still has plenty of time to improve, so he is only going to get better.

Whilst the outlay may be quite big right now for Rovers, Conteh could certainly be valued at a lot more in a year, based on his current trajectory.

Matt Taylor’s side are currently 11th in League One, and host Blackpool on Saturday afternoon.