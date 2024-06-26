Bristol Rovers are said to be closing in on a deal to bring Leyton Orient striker Ruel Sotiriou to the club, according to a report from Bristol Live.

The Cypriot international’s deal at Brisbane Road is set to elapse this summer, and he is expected to turn down any new contract offer to move to League One rivals Rovers once he is a free agent.

The 23-year-old has made over 150 appearances for the club during his career, and has netted 38 goals in all competitions, having helped the O's secure promotion from League Two in the 22/23 campaign.

Should the deal be completed, Orient will be entitled to compensation for their young striker, owing to the fact he is below 24, and has been with the East London side since he was a schoolboy.

Bristol Rovers set to agree deal to bring Leyton Orient contract rebel Ruel Sotiriou to Memorial Ground

Having come up through the ranks at Orient, Sotiriou started to make a name for himself during his loan spells away from the club in non-league, with promising stints at Hampton and Richmond Borough, as well as Dover Athletic.

The striker took that form into the Football League when given the opportunity, with five goals in ten starts during the 19/20 campaign, as he took to first-team football with ease.

The goal-poacher has since added to his reputation with strong seasons in the fourth tier, with his nine goals in the 22/23 campaign helping the O’s in their journey towards the League Two title, before adapting comfortably to the division above.

Despite the step up in class, Sotiriou managed to find the back of the net eleven times in the previous campaign, and established himself as one of the league’s leading goal-getters.

It was no surprise to see Richie Wellens’ side offer their striker a new deal after such a strong campaign in League One, but having stalled in committing his future to the club, Sotiriou looks set for a new challenge for the season ahead.

Ruel Sotiriou's Leyton Orient career (FBRef) Season (Division) Appearances Goals 2019-20 (League Two) 10 5 2020-21 (League Two) 22 1 2021-22 (League Two) 34 9 2022-23 (League Two) 42 9 2023-24 (League One) 42 11

With the 23-year-old’s deal coming to an end this Sunday, Rovers will be ready to make him theirs once he becomes a free agent, although any move for the striker will be subject to a compensation fee agreed between the two sides.

Ruel Sotiriou addition will add plenty of firepower to Bristol Rovers frontline

Comfortable either through the middle or deployed down the flanks, the Cypriot would be a welcome addition to the Rovers side, with forward John Marquis among those to depart the Memorial Ground this summer.

The former Portsmouth striker [pictured] found the net 13 times across his two league campaigns with the club, having featured in 71 games over that period, and Sotiriou's presence in the final third will more than make up for the departure of the 32-year-old.

Sotiriou will join up with Chris Martin up top if he were to make the move to the West Country this summer, after the former Bristol City man had the one-year option on his current deal activated to stay beyond the summer.

The 35-year-old found the back of the net 16 times in the league last season to mark his most prolific campaign for a decade, as Matt Taylor’s side finished in 15th spot in the third tier.