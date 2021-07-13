Bristol Rovers land deal for 24-year-old’s service

Bristol Rovers have boosted their League Two promotion bid with the acquisition of Harry Anderson on a two year deal, as confirmed by the club this morning.

The versatile, but predominantly right sided, midfielder appeared 39 times last season as Michael Appleton’s Lincoln City surprised many to compete for automatic promotion, narrowly missing out on the step up to the Championship after a 2-1 play-off final loss to Blackpool, having led after just 50 seconds.

The 24-year-old will add crucial League Two promotion experience to Joey Barton’s squad, the Londoner chipped in with seven goals and nine assists in 2018/19 when the Imps comfortably won the fourth tier under Danny Cowley. He becomes Barton’s 11th addition of the summer window as The Gas look for an immediate return to League One.

The former Fleetwood Town gaffer had this to say on the club’s website: “We are delighted to have Harry on board. He’s a talented player, who’s spent the last season playing regularly in the league above and we’ve done really well to fend off other interest to secure his services.

“Harry has already won promotion out of league two with Lincoln and his experience of that and what is required will be vital to us in the coming months.”

25 questions about Bristol Rovers legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 How many league goals did Bristol Rovers record goalscorer Geoff Bradford score for the club? 182 202 222 242

With the experience and knowhow of Paul Coutts in the centre of midfield, attacking live-wire in Aaron Collins and Harvey Saunders also joining this summer, Bristol Rovers are starting to take shape and may be amongst the favourites for the title.

The Verdict

This is a really astute acquisition, it would not be a surprise if Anderson is one of the highest earners in the squad but given he was unattached, so no transfer fee, it is excellent business.

Anderson is a menace going forward at League One level, a threat with shots from range and an excellent creator.

The Gas still have work to do in the market – particularly in defensive areas – but the prospect of Anderson combining with Collins and Saunders in the attacking third next term will be too much to handle for many a League Two backline.