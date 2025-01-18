Having just turned 18 last month, Kofi Shaw is emerging as one of Bristol Rovers' most exciting academy graduates in a generation.

The teenager from Gloucester, who can perform in a variety of attacking positions, has been excelling on loan at nearby Yeovil Town, having joined the National League side in late-October on an initial two-month loan.

Kofi Shaw - 2024/25 so far (as per Transfermarkt) Team Apps Goals Assists Minutes Yeovil Town 12 2 1 787' Bristol Rovers 5 1 0 276'

The current National League South champions, who have sensationally played everything from second to sixth-tier football in the last eleven years, seem to have fallen back on relatively good times after a difficult decade, and are benefitting hugely from the talents of their temporary teenage talisman.

Playing positive football in a free-role for the play-off hopefuls, Huish Park appears to be the ideal destination for Shaw to continue his footballing education, which explains why supporters of both clubs rejoiced at the announcement that Shaw would be staying with Mark Cooper's side until the end of the season.

Gasheads will undoubtedly be hoping for a few more recruitments to aid their relegation survival challenge. Though, in extending Kofi Shaw's loan, the Pirates may have secured their best piece of business for the long-term.

Bristol Rovers and Yeovil are impressed with teenager Kofi Shaw

Born in December 2006, it has been an excellent season thus far for the 18-year-old, who achieved his first senior goal and league start for the Gas in the early months of the campaign, before penning a contract extension that will theoretically keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

Bristol Rovers - Youngest goalscorers since 2000 in all comps (as per Transfermarkt*) Name Opponent Competition Date Age at that time Kofi Shaw Tottenham U21 EFL Trophy Aug 20, 2024 17y 8m* Simon Bryant Cambridge Second Division Sep 23, 2000 17y 10m Lewis Hogg Brentford Second Division Aug 28, 2000 17y 8m Sean Rigg Macclesfield League Two Apr 24, 2007 18y 6m Lewis Haldane Southend EFL Trophy Oct 14, 2003 18y 07m *Shaw's age edited as is listed incorrectly on Transfermarkt

Announced in concurrence with the deal, Shaw joined the Glovers on October 21st in pursuit of consistent minutes.

The Somerset club wasted no time in integrating him into the first team, as he would appear twice in the following five days. The latter, a start in a 3-1 win against Maidenhead, sparked adulation from both the club's social media and the onlooking Huish Park crowd.

"Sorry, he's 17? He played like a 25-year-old in his prime... I think we have another Andros Townsend on our hands who will play at the top level." Said Chris Hatton, who was just one of an abundance of YTFC supporters vocally impressed with his home debut.

Shaw would continue to impact the side exponentially leading up to the year's end, scoring in successive away matches against fellow ex-EFL sides Hartlepool and Forest Green. The latter, interestingly, saw Shaw put the ball past fellow Rovers loanee Jed Ward.

Having started nine matches, Shaw has already more than trebled his overall career minutes in Somerset, with the assumption that there are over twenty more matches available to him if he stays fit through May.

Kofi Shaw, a 'maverick' thriving in the National League

While one would normally place a counter-argument at this point, such has Kofi Shaw impressed in the green of Yeovil Town, it is difficult to find any negative words on the young forward, as reviews remain unanimously encouraging.

Extracted from various excerpts of their blog, David Coates and Ian Perkins of Yeovil Town podcast Gloverscast have this to say about the teen: "The kid’s a maverick and we should celebrate and encourage that in football.

"He’s brave on the ball and is happy to put himself about against bigger lads too.

"He’s the kind of player who thrives when given license to roam and pull strings."

And, after a recent 2-2 draw with Eastleigh, Coates seemed to suggest that Shaw had developed such a reputation that he was now being double, if not triple marked.

"Kofi Shaw again looked unplayable at times. You could tell Eastleigh knew who he was by the way they had three defenders on him from the off, and it is a massive compliment to him that he did not let that put him off. Never afraid to try something, never afraid to have a shot. I love that about him."

To conclude the superlatives, for Gasheads, this level of performance and veneration in a professional league, having just turned 18-years-of-age, is certainly something to be extremely excited about for a club of Bristol Rovers' stature.

Yeovil are, for now, giving Shaw the perfect platform to truly shine, as he is clearly a valued asset amid their play-off push.

The decision to continue his loan deal, as obvious as it was to do so, was inspired, which can be gathered from the resounding approval of both fanbases.

Each party will hope that his development and impact only continues further as we fast approach the business end of the National League season, and who knows, come May, there could well be a Rovers player at Wembley after all.