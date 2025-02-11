This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Bristol Rovers currently sit 19th in League One, following Sunday afternoon's victory over Peterborough United, and are just five points clear of the drop zone.

Amid a largely difficult campaign, the Gas made the decision to sack former boss Matt Taylor in December, and replace him with former Brighton Under-18 head coach Inigo Calderon.

Since taking the managerial reins at the Memorial Stadium, Calderon has steered the West Country outfit to three league wins, but has also suffered four defeats in the third tier.

Meanwhile, as the Gas battle for League One survival, Football League World asked our Rovers fan pundit, Ziggy Carter, which player at his club he expected to attract the most transfer interest in the summer and why.

Bristol Rovers fan pundit makes Kamil Conteh admission

Ziggy said: "Throughout Rovers' season, it's been quite difficult to identify a star player.

"However, I think the player that will attract the most interest in the summer would be Kamil Conteh, a Sierra Leonean defensive midfielder, who we bought from Grimsby Town, and he was one of the first signings which we believed we could sell on for profit in the future.

"He's certainly got potential, he is kind of everywhere on the field, he's one of those players where you don't notice how much he does, which with his most recent injury, I have certainly noticed how leaky we are, and how our midfield are getting run over quite a lot.

"Whereas with Kamil Conteh in midfield, he was very good at breaking up play and stopping the opposition getting through, so I think he will attract the most interest, purely because he's young as well.

"He's a raw talent, but he could be good enough for the Championship, where he can develop and evolve.

"I think the player that will attract the most transfer interest in the summer will be Kamil Conteh."

Conteh is a class act

Ziggy is right to single out Conteh as an outstanding talent in a Gas squad who are otherwise struggling, and are in danger of suffering relegation to League Two.

The Sierra Leone international has made 19 League One appearances this season, and is a solid asset whose presence in midfield protects his side's backline.

Kamil Conteh 2024/25 League One stats Appearances 19 Starts 18 Tackles won 31 Duels won 111 Aerial duels won 42 Pass accuracy % 80.7 Assists 0 Goals 0

As per FotMob, Conteh has won 111 duels in the third tier this term, as well as 31 tackles and 42 aerial duels, which demonstrates his tenacity and desire.

He was recently diagnosed with a bone infection, and has not made a league appearance since Boxing Day, while it could be argued that Calderon's men would be in a safer position if such a key player was not facing a spell on the sidelines.

Furthermore, at just 22-years-old, Conteh boasts bags of potential, so he could be an attractive option for a Championship club to make a swoop for in the summer, despite the fact that he is under contract with the Gas until 2027.