Bristol Rovers are preparing for their second season in League One under manager Joey Barton.

The Gas kept their League One status in relative comfort, and they will now be heading into the 2023/24 season with the aim of pushing higher up the table.

Barton will have lofty ambitions for his Bristol Rovers side, just as he did when he managed in League One with Fleetwood Town.

The Bristol Rovers boss has already welcomed three fresh faces to his squad this summer, with Jevani Brown, James Wilson, and Luke Thomas all coming through the door, and they are not stopping there.

Bristol Rovers have now entered the race to sign Cheltenham Town forward Alfie May, as reported by Jon Palmer of Gloucestershire Live.

What is the latest on Alfie May’s future?

The Cheltenham forward is very much a wanted man this summer, as his exploits over recent seasons have caught the attention of several interested parties.

May has been with Cheltenham since 2020, where he has gone on to score over 50 goals in over 140 appearances for the club. He has played an important part in the club not only reaching League One but staying in the league and completing their highest ever finish.

The forward has now entered the final 12 months of his contract at the club, and it is expected that he will leave Cheltenham this summer.

Derby County, Charlton Athletic, Gillingham, and Wrexham have all been mentioned in regards to interest in the 30-year-old.

It was reported that Charlton had agreed a fee for the striker earlier in June, but nothing has materialised since.

It then was reported by Jon Palmer, that League Two side Gillingham had moved ahead of everyone and were the favourites to sign the player.

The report added that they had submitted a bid for May and were edging closer to agreeing a fee, with it being said Cheltenham could secure a six-figure sum this summer.

However, it seems that bid has been rejected and now Bristol Rovers have entered the race for the prolific striker.

Bristol Rovers enter race for Alfie May

The report from Jon Palmer states that Rovers are now the latest team to join the race for May, but doesn’t mention if the club are yet to make an offer.

The 30-year-old has reported back to pre-season training with Cheltenham Town but isn’t expected to be at the club come their opening game against Shrewsbury Town on the 5th of August.

The report adds that Doncaster Rovers are entitled to 20% of any fee that May is sold for, and it is likely going to cost any club around the £250,000 mark, which is a big increase on the £5,000 Cheltenham paid to sign May in 2020.

Would Alfie May be a good signing for Bristol Rovers?

This would definitely be an excellent addition for Rovers and Barton, considering how prolific the forward has been in League One.

The Gas will be unsure what the future holds for striker Aaron Collins, so to bring a player in like May who could either replace or play with Collins is very exciting.

Bristol Rovers did probably rely heavily on Collins last season, so it makes sense for the club to be searching for a new striker, and if they can work out a deal, this could be one of the signings of the summer in League One.