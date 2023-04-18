Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton says the absence of striker Josh Windass is a key reason for Sheffield Wednesday's recent decline in form ahead of the meeting between the pair on Tuesday night.

The Owls make the trip to the Memorial Stadium on a run of just one win in eight games which has seen them drop out of the automatic promotion places in League One.

Wednesday were beaten 3-2 by Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday in what was another poor display, with manager Darren Moore admitting his side's current performances levels are a "major concern".

Moore's men currently sit third in the table, one point behind second-placed Ipswich Town and two points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle, but both of those above them have a game in hand.

The Owls have had a number of injury issues to contend with in recent weeks, with Windass and influential midfielder George Byers both sidelined for the last month, while the likes of Reece James and Mallik Wilks are also currently unavailable.

What did Joey Barton say about Sheffield Wednesday?

Barton was in no doubt that the absence of Windass, his former Rangers teammate, has had a significant impact on Wednesday's recent form and says that his side have nothing to fear.

"With Josh Windass out, since he’s done his plantar fascia, I don’t think they were getting anywhere near the points haul before that," Barton told Bristol Live.

"Obviously, they have got lots of talent as well, but when you’ve got his running ability in the team, it creates a bit more space for your Michael Smiths and Barry Bannans. They lost to Burton and they are starting to get in that squeaky bum arena, which can be a real hindrance for people that aren’t used to that habitually.

"I will have to watch the Burton game and see what Burton did to them, but we will have a plan and we don’t fear them."

Will Sheffield Wednesday beat Bristol Rovers?

It will be an incredibly tricky game for the Owls on Tuesday night.

The Gas have proven to be tough opponents for those chasing promotion this season, with Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Derby County underlining their resilience on their own patch.

Barton is undoubtedly correct that Windass' absence has had a significant impact on Wednesday and it is no coincidence that their decline in form began after he picked up his injury.

But the Owls should still have enough quality in their squad to produce better performances than they are currently displaying and the trip to the South West now looks like a must-win to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive.