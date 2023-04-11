Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton claims Fleetwood Town fans will be "disappointed" he is not their manager after victory over his former side.

Rovers secured a 2-1 win over the Cod Army at Highbury Stadium on Monday, with second-half goals from Lewis Gibson and Grant Ward sealing all three points after Jayden Stockley had given the hosts a first-half lead.

It was the first time Barton had returned to his former club after his dismissal in January 2021.

The 40-year-old was handed his first managerial role by the Cod Army in 2018 and he did an excellent job in Lancashire, leading the club into the League One play-offs in the 2019-20 season where they were beaten by Wycombe Wanderers in the semi-finals.

Fleetwood are now managed by Scott Brown, with Barton no stranger to a rivalry with the former Celtic captain having played against him during his stint at Rangers.

What did Joey Barton say?

Barton took aim at both his former club and Brown following his side's victory, saying that he took "added satisfaction" from the win.

"Is there added satisfaction coming here and winning? Yes, absolutely," Barton told BBC Radio Bristol.

"He [Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley] was a fool to sack me and you can see from the style of football, the way the club's gone since."

Barton believes that Fleetwood fans will be wishing that he was still in charge rather than Brown, claiming his side are "a miles better football team" than the Cod Army.

"I think we were the better side on the afternoon, we were the only side trying to play football," Barton said.

"They’re effective at what they do, Fleetwood fans must be disappointed Joey Barton’s not the manager because we were a miles better football team than what they’re seeing at the minute. It’s Fleetwood’s loss and Bristol Rovers gain."

Would Fleetwood fans prefer Barton or Brown?

There is probably some truth in Barton's comments that some Fleetwood fans will be wishing he was still in charge.

He did an outstanding job at the club and was incredibly harshly sacked with the club sitting 10th in the League One table, heights they have not reached since his departure.

However, Rovers are only sitting one point and one place above the Cod Army in the table, so although Barton may deploy a more attractive playing style than Brown, they have both achieved incredibly similar results this season.

Barton was never going to miss an opportunity to criticise his former club and reignite his rivalry with Brown, but both sets of supporters will likely be content with the jobs their current managers are doing.