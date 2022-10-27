Bristol Rovers’ Joey Barton issues roundabout hands-off warning to Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has almost issued a hands-off warning to Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick over their loan ace, Josh Coburn.

Coburn scored his third League One goal of the season last night in Gas’ 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, his second strike in as many matches having found the net in the draw with Plymouth Argyle.

The 19-year-old is only with Barton’s side on loan from Middlesbrough, with Bristol Rovers trusted in bringing him on.

His goal at Hillsborough was a classy effort, lifted over David Stockdale to level the game. James Belshaw dubbed his Bristol Rovers teammate the “Teesside Haaland” in his own post-match interview, with Coburn then a talking point for Barton.

“I better be quiet with what I’m saying. Michael Carrick has just come in (at Middlesbrough) and the last thing we want is them to recall him,” Barton told Sky Sports.

🗣️ "I better be quiet because the last thing we want is for them [Middlesbrough] to recall him!" Joey Barton making it very clear he wants to keep Josh Coburn 😂 pic.twitter.com/Tb7kyGXBwD — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 26, 2022

That was just the striker’s third league start and fifth appearance of the season after injuries in his early days at the Memorial Stadium.

“He has had a period out and we’ve had to wait, be patient with him. He’s rewarded our patience and really added to our team,” Barton continued.

Corburn’s goal itself was a top finish, beating the advancing Stockdale to equalise in-front of the travelling Gas support. It cancelled out Michael Smith’s first-half header and left Bristol Rovers 14th in the League One table.

Part of Barton’s conclusion stated: “The finish was a moment of real quality from Josh.”

These 18 Bristol Rovers quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 When did Bristol Rovers move to the Memorial Stadium? 1992 2001 1996 1982

Coburn’s Middlesbrough career has seen him scored six goals in 26 appearances so far.

The Verdict

It’s a bit tongue-in-cheek from Barton and he knows that Boro will have a watchful eye on Coburn and how he’s getting on.

They’ll see how beneficial this loan move looks like it’ll be for him, too. He’s playing so well and last night was another really good performance from the teenager.

Carrick will be well aware that a year out on loan could be the making of a forward with potential to lead the line at Boro for years to come.

Thoughts? Let us know!