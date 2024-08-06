Highlights Bristol Rovers aim for play-offs, dump underperformers.

Jevani Brown's uncertain future at Memorial Stadium.

Potential for Brown to shine elsewhere with game time.

Bristol Rovers will be targeting a play-off push this season, with the Gas already making a number of exciting additions this window.

Matt Taylor will be determined to avoid a repeat of last year's disappointing finish, where their campaign stalled towards the end, resulting in a 15th-place finish in the league.

Several underperformers have been cleared out, but one that still remains is Jevani Brown.

Brown was signed last summer by former manager Joey Barton following his release from Exeter City. Unfortunately, his time at the Memorial Stadium hasn't gone to plan, with the latest team news in pre-season suggesting that he could be destined to play elsewhere this term.

Matt Taylor's omission of Jevani Brown

As Rovers completed their final game of pre-season against Cardiff City, there was one notable omission from the team sheet, with Taylor not selecting Brown for the squad.

This was the second game in a row he had not featured for the first team and it has since come out that he has been playing with the academy instead.

Following the Bluebirds fixture on Saturday, Taylor offered a very limited but damning response about Brown by saying "not included". This comment certainly gives some indication as to where the Jamaican stands ahead of the season opener against Northampton Town this week.

With his exclusion from the squad, Rovers will surely be looking to move him on before August 30th. Off-field issues could see them having to sell him at a cut-price fee, but with just a year left on his contract, they should cash in while they can.

League Two move could make sense for Jevani Brown

Although it does feel like his time in Bristol is coming to an end, he could still be a great addition to a number of clubs in the third and fourth tier.

Just two seasons ago, in his debut campaign in League One for Exeter, he notched 12 goals and nine assists in 27 games, placing him as one of the top players in the division. Prior to that, he had some stellar years in the fourth tier with a decent return of a goal contribution every 229 minutes.

Jevani Brown's 2022-23 League Campaign Exeter City Appearances 27 Goals 12 Expected Goals 7.08 Assists 9 Chances Created 49 Source: FotMob

For Brown, the only way to return to these levels of performance is to ensure he has consistent game time, which he struggled with last year. His prior form suggests he could be the catalyst for a number of teams in League Two to push their way up the division.

In recent seasons, we have seen how pivotal that number ten role can be for a promotion push, with the likes of Elliot Lee and Davis Keillor-Dunn both tearing it up last year for Wrexham and Mansfield Town respectively.

At 29, Brown should be in his prime, making this the ideal time for him to seek a move away from Rovers before the transfer deadline at the end of the month. Given Taylor's clear stance on the former Cambridge United man, the Gas are likely to sanction this move with them looking to cash in before his contract expires.

For any club interested, they must have a head coach or manager who is willing to nurture him. In the right environment, he could reward that side tenfold, and it is possible that he will hit the heights he displayed at Exeter just two seasons ago.