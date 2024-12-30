Bristol Rovers are looking to bring in a central defender and a central midfielder in the January window, according to Dan Hargreaves.

Inigo Calderon has some work to do to get the Gas to the position that they want to be in - away from the relegation zone. Rovers aren't in the bottom four at the moment, but they are getting perilously close to it.

The 3-0 defeat away at Stevenage on Sunday left them two points above Crawley Town in 21st, extending their winless run to six league games.

2024/25 League One table (30/12/24) Team P GD Points 20 Bristol Rovers 22 -16 22 21 Crawley Town 22 -16 20 22 Cambridge United 22 -18 17 23 Shrewsbury Town 22 -19 16 24 Burton Albion 22 -17 13

Part of the way that Calderon will look to address the problems at the Memorial Stadium is in the upcoming transfer window, although he is not set to be given a huge warchest to work with in the new year.

Bristol Rovers' January transfer plans revealed

According to Hargreaves, a centre-back and midfielder are the top priorities for the upcoming window. Rovers scouted and acquired players in these positions this time last year when they signed Elkan Baggott on loan from Ipswich Town and Kamil Conteh from Grimsby Town. They are looking to make similar moves again now, as per the Bristol Live reporter.

Hargreaves added that Calderon won't be given a huge budget to work with to try and improve the team. They will look to bolster other areas of the team as well, but these positions will be more dependent on getting some squad members out of the door before they can get players in, in what isn't expected to be a hugely busy month for the club.

The Spaniard arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion a matter of days before his first game in charge against Stevenage. He made it pretty clear from the off that he knew there was a lot of work to be done to get things right at the club, especially on the players' side of things, and that it may take time to come together.

Because of his coaching upbringing, he's going to try and implement a style of play that is nice on the eye. He did admit that this might not be possible straight away, but that appears to be the aim.

Getting to that point will be much easier if he has the type of players who thrive in that system. For example, some of the young stars coming through his old club's academy.

The Seagulls have been one of the best producers of young talent in the Premier League for the last few years. So many players have come through their ranks, developed and been sold on for huge profits. Now that is starting to dripfeed into their academy system too.

Calderon worked with the club's under-18s before getting the Rovers job. He will know all about the talent coming through Brighton's system and may be able to use his connections to his new club's advantage.