Bristol Rovers are certainly flying close to the wind when it comes to their goalkeeping department. Flirting with a potential crisis that could end up costing the Gas dearly.

Currently, Rovers have Matthew Hall as their only backup. The youngster has barely featured or even been selected as a substitute for much of this season. And there are concerns among supporters that he might not yet be at the required standard to be a sufficient backup for the position.

The lack of an experienced keeper in reserve has been much discussed since the mishandled departure of James Belshaw. And with the ever-growing risk of a crisis - potentially leading to Rovers being forced into the emergency goalkeeper market - they may not be able to wait much longer.

Bristol Rovers relying on durability of Joshua Griffiths

In his most recent game for Bristol Rovers against Ipswich Town in the FA Cup Third Round – and not for the first time in recent weeks – on-loan keeper and this season’s number one Josh Griffiths looked like he may not finish the match, appearing to struggle with a minor injury.

Perhaps with a degree of foresight but clearly not keen on taking the extra risk of not having a keeper on the bench, since taking charge, new head coach Iñigo Calderón has named the youngster Hall among his substitutes.

The 21-year-old, a graduate of Southampton’s Academy, signed for the Gas from their under 21’s in July 2023. He has so far only made two appearances, both in the EFL Trophy, conceding seven times.

Fellow 21-year-old and Bristol Rovers own homegrown academy graduate Jed Ward – currently out on loan at National League side Forest Green Rovers – has been earmarked as the new number one going forward for the Pirates, but that still leaves the team short of significant experience between the sticks.

Goalkeeper season comparison 2024-2025 (as per transfermarkt.co.uk) Competition Apps GC CS Joshua Griffiths All Competitions 29 47 8 Matthew Hall EFL Trophy 2 7 - Jed Ward (On loan at Forest Green) National League 26 21 9

Bristol Rovers need more experience in the goalkeeping department

Calderón has already demonstrated his feelings on the importance of this position with his inclusion of Hall in the matchday squad, and must surely want to be certain of a reliable and seasoned option should the worst happen. Not just as a backup for this season, but also with the future in mind to support the development of Ward.

While it’s possible Rovers could recall Ward from his loan before the end of the season, they still need to enhance this position in this window in order to be more certain about their options going forward.

Should they fail to do so, they will need to hope that Griffiths can continue to maintain his fitness, or they may find themselves in even deeper trouble at the foot of the League One table come May.