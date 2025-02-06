In their final fixture before the winter window closed, it would be the return of a forgotten face that arguably proved the biggest talking point for Bristol Rovers.

As the Gas came out 3-1 victors in a crucial relegation six-pointer against fellow strugglers Peterborough United, no player would catch the eye more than Jack Hunt, who quite clearly had a point to prove.

Jack Hunt vs Peterborough - Selected stats (as per FotMob) Stat Amount Match rank Team rank Passes into final third 13 1st 1st Chances created 2 2nd 1st Accurate crosses 3 2nd 1st xAssists 0.43 2nd 1st Touches 75 3rd 1st Interceptions 2 2nd 2nd Successful Dribbles 4 1st 1st

While Wycombe Wanderers loanee Matt Butcher impressed greatly on his debut in central midfield, Hunt, who had been out exactly three months to the day before Sunday, provoked a similar, if not greater level of excitement in supporters.

To use an old cliché, the former Sheffield Wednesday man's somewhat surprising readdition, in a position that has been a noticeable weak spot under Iñigo Calderón, would have felt like a much-needed new signing.

Jack Hunt could have been the club's best full-back all along

It had been a difficult week for Rovers, who, after two wins on the bounce, reverted to type with a turgid pair of 2-0 away losses at the hands of Athletics, Wigan and Charlton, dropping themselves back into genuine drop zone contention.

Both Joel Senior and Taylor Moore failed to impress on the right-hand side of Calderon's preferred back-four, looking admittedly uncomfortable in possession, and offering little to nothing in attack.

While Moore is admittedly more naturally considered a centre-half, it's also important to note that this is not necessarily to their discredit, but perhaps more of a matter of the pair both being players brought in specifically under Calderon's predecessor, Matt Taylor, and therefore not suiting the Spaniard's intended style of play. As is often the case with a first team coach taking over mid-season, until they have a summer window, current alumni may find themselves deployed for lack of other, more tactically suitable players to fulfill the role.

However, on Sunday, something appeared to click with Hunt - comfortable on the ball, aggressive in attack and tirelessly providing space and option in possession. While the complete extent of Calderon's philosophy is yet to truly reveal itself, it seems as though this is exactly what the former Brighton U18 man is after in terms of defensive personnel, at least from out wide.

The timing of this noticeably capable performance is presumably as uncanny for the Pirates' new manager as it has been for the supporters, as it now feels as though the answer to an impossible tactical enigma had been under everyone's nose this whole time.

The exact reasoning for Hunt's extended absence is a topic of much debate on forums and message boards. While unnecessary to speculate here, it appears as though whatever needed to be resolved, has been, and in the nick of time.

Jack Hunt's contract situation at Bristol Rovers

With the Yorkshireman's contract expiring in the summer, his first-team obscurity led many to theorise that Hunt had already played his final game in the blue-and-white-quarters, suggesting he may have been destined for a January transfer. However, the timing of his return continued to reveal its aptness late into Monday evening.

Bristol Live reported that Hunt received serious interest from League One relegation rivals Shrewsbury Town on deadline day.

The Shrews, who are seemingly rejuvenated under new boss Gareth Ainsworth, may have been in luck had they inquired just two days prior, as the receipt of a cash sum for their ostracised asset would have undoubtedly been a difficult proposition to turn down for the South West side.

However, following Sunday's unanimously impressive performance, it is understood that Calderon insisted that Hunt stay at the club.

While the 34-year-old full-back has committed to aiding the club's steady course away from the relegation threat, his contract is yet to be renewed further than that. It is impossible to know at present whether Hunt will wish to continue his stint, and obviously, the events of the next three months will persuade this decision.

Even if his mind is made up, and his intentions are merely to put himself in the shop window, Gasheads shouldn't consider it a fair trade, as if he can continue producing displays akin to his performance against Posh, his continued inclusion in the side could prove invaluable to League One status come May.