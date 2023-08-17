Highlights Bristol Rovers are interested in the signing of former Bristol City man, Jack Hunt.

That's according to a report from Bristol World, who say that the 32-year-old could become the League One side's tenth signing of the summer transfer window.

What is Jack Hunt's situation?

As things stand, Hunt is currently a free agent, having left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season upon the expiration of his contract at Hillsborough, having helped the Owls win promotion from League One to the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign.

That brought an end to the right-back's third spell with Wednesday, and in between his last two stints with the Yorkshire club, Hunt spent three years with Rovers' local rivals Bristol City.

During that time, the full-back made 115 appearances in all competitions for the Robins, scoring four goals.

A potential return to Bristol on the cards for Hunt?

It now seems as though the right-back could be in line to return to Bristol, albeit to play at The Memorial Stadium, rather than Ashton Gate.

According to this latest update, it is Bristol Rovers who now hold an interest in the 32-year-old, and could make a significant push to secure his services for the upcoming campaign.

It is thought that Hunt would provide cover for Luca Hoole on the right-hand side of the Gas' defence, with James Gubbins yet to feature this season due to injury.

As he is a free agent, there is no pressure on Bristol Rovers to complete this potential signing before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that League Two side Bradford City are interested in a deal for Hunt. However, Rovers' status as a League One side could give them an advantage in any possible transfer battle.

Hunt to take Bristol Rovers into double figures for signings

Bristol Rovers have already completed nine signings for their first-team squad since the transfer window opened earlier this summer.

Goalkeeper Matt Hall, centre backs Connor Taylor, George Friend and James Wilson - himself a former Bristol City player - winger Luke Thomas and forward Jevani Brown have all joined the club on permanent deals.

Meanwhile, the Brentford duo of goalkeeper Matthew Cox and centre back Matthew Camara, along with Chelsea attacker Harvey Vale, have all made the move to the Memorial Stadium on season-long loan deals.

Steady start to the season for the Gas

Following on from a 17th place finish in League One last season, Bristol Rovers have started the current campaign in reasonably encouraging fashion.

After consecutive 1-1 draws with Portsmouth and Barnsley in their opening two league games, the Gas picked up their first win of the campaign in dramatic style on Tuesday night, with Luke McCormick's stoppage time strike securing a 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

That is something they will now be looking to build on come Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to The Abbey Stadium to face another side who have made a somewhat impressive start to the League One campaign, in the form of Cambridge United.