Bristol Rovers interested in bringing back former loan star

Bristol Rovers want to bring Luke McCormick back to the Memorial Stadium after he suffered relegation to League Two with AFC Wimbledon according to reports.

Journalist Alan Nixon is claiming that Joey Barton wants to bring back the 23-year-old, who had a successful loan spell from Chelsea during the 20/21 season.

However, despite the club’s relegation that season, McCormick went onto become a firm fan favourite, impressing with six goals in 40 appearances for the Gas.

Bristol Rovers are wanting to strengthen their squad after winning promotion from League Two in 2021/22 and the former Chelsea academy graduate is under consideration with the player apparently eager to stay in League One.

It’s been further reported by Bristol Live that Rovers will have a competitive budget for next season, and that with the club being well stocked in midfield, they utilise the funds in other areas of the squad, rather than adding an additional central midfielder into the side.

However, should Antony Evans opt against extended his time in Bristol, McCormick would be the ideal replacement.

Despite AFC Wimbledon’s relegation last season, McCormick impressed from an individual perspective, with seven goals and seven assists in 40 League One games.

The Verdict

It would be a shrewd move by Barton to sign a player the club and himself already have a relationship with.

But as the Bristol Live report pointed out, Rovers are well stocked in central midfield and even more so if Antony Evans decides to stay.

That being said, moving to strengthen the squad now before preseason is the best time do it and they should move quick before other clubs become interested.