According to the Bristol Post the two experienced managers could be the options that Bristol Rovers go for however any move to get them in the dugout is very much in the early proceedings.

The Gas' have been searching for a new manager for just under a week now as they made the decision to sack Joey Barton after almost three years in charge of the club.

When he was sacked the club were sat in 16th place in League One having won four league games all season and one out of their last five matches.

The Rovers' hierarchy had initially held talks with former Bristol City manager Dean Holden but Monk and Holloway are now the ones wanted by the club.

Why would Rovers want Garry Monk?

Monk has had several consistent stints at Championship clubs and even though he is only 44-years-old he has been managing for just under ten years.

He started out in the Premier League with Swansea City even earning himself a manager of the month award however he has not managed at the top level since with stints at Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Monk has never dropped to the third division in management which is why Rovers would see him as a good appointment due to the fact on paper his skills should be capable for League One.

As well when speaking to BBC Radio Bristol as this co-owner Hussain Al-Saeed revealed he wanted a 'young' manager to take over so therefore Monk would fit the bill.

Having not had a job for three years it may be time for Monk to take the dive into League One.

Would Ian Holloway be a better fit for Bristol Rovers?

Ian Holloway has had more experience in the lower divisions of English football compared to Monk so the former Blackpool man could be at an advantage when it comes to who gets the job.

Like Monk though, Holloway has not been in a job for three years since he was in charge of Grimsby Town and he is also 16-years older than him which goes against Al-Saeed's statement about wanting a younger manager.

However, he may be a better fit simply because he has promotions on his CV unlike Monk who has never got a side up into the first division even though he has managed in it.

Holloway got QPR promoted into the second division in 2004, he got Blackpool up into the Premier League in 2010, and he managed the same feat with Crystal Palace in 2013.

He could be a better fit for the long-term in that case if a promotion to the Championship is a priority but with Rovers being five points off the bottom four right now the ship needs to be steadied.

It could also be the simple case of who wants to get back into management more which the Rovers' hierarchy will find out sooner rather than later when they get in contact with the pair.