Bristol Rovers in talks with 23-year-old from Barnsley over a permanent move

According to Bristol Live, Bristol Rovers are in talks to complete the signing of Luke Thomas on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Joey Barton’s side joining from Barnsley and made 32 appearances, scoring once and assisting five times as the Gas got an automatic promotion spot on the last day of the season.

The winger’s spell with Rovers was not all plain sailing but after a slow start and some public criticism from the manager, the player was appreciative of Barton’s tough love and became a regular part of the starting line-up towards the end of the season.

Thomas has another year remaining on his contract with the Tykes and has been used in pre-season under Michael Duff so far but after his loan spell with Ipswich was hindered by personal struggles, being with Rovers gives him the opportunity to be closer to home in Gloucestershire.

He has had regular game time for Barnsley before in the Championship so could be seen as a good asset to them in League One but given this could be their last chance to cash in on the player, Barnsley may be open to a deal.

According to the Bristol Live report, talks are currently over a potential three-year deal for the player.

The Verdict:

This would probably be a deal that makes sense for all parties this summer. Thomas seemed to be happy at Bristol Rovers once he settled in last season and it seems clear that Joey Barton is a fan of his too.

Furthermore, given the departures of Sam Nicholson and Elliot Anderson following the end of his loan deal, this is an area where Barton could use the reinforcements.

Meanwhile at Barnsley, Michael Duff is overseeing a new era at the club and although he has used the winger in pre-season so far, he probably wouldn’t be a starting player for him.

Given it is a final opportunity to cash in on the player it’s one worth considering for the Tykes.