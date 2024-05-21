Highlights Bristol Rovers are keen on re-signing Miguel Freckleton

Freckletonis set to be out of contract with Sheffield United, with him exploring options amid offers from multiple teams.

The 20-year-old defender has potential for growth, making him an attractive prospect for clubs looking to make a long-term investment.

Bristol Rovers are keen to re-sign defender Miguel Freckleton from Sheffield United.

That's according to a report from Bristol Live, who say that a number of clubs across the Football League are interested in signing the 20-year-old.

Freckleton initially came through the academy ranks at Bristol Rovers, but left to join Sheffield United in 2021.

Since making that move, the centre back is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blades, although he has gained first-team experience through loan moves elsewhere.

The most recent of those came when he helped Chesterfield win promotion from the National League back to League Two this season.

Miguel Freckleton senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Yeovil Town 8 0 0 Wealdstone 14 1 0 Chesterfield 19 0 1 As of 21st May 2024

Now it seems as though those exploits are attracting plenty of interest in the centre back this summer.

Clubs keen on Miguel Freckleton deal

As things stand, Freckleton is set to be out of contract with Sheffield United at the end of this season.

According to this latest update, the Blades have offered him a new contract, but the centre back is apparently keen to explore his options, amid interest from a host of other clubs.

It is thought that Bristol Rovers have enquired about bringing Freckleton back to the Memorial Stadium for next season.

The Gas' League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers are also said to be keen on a deal for the centre back.

Meanwhile, Chesterfield apparently want to make his loan move permanent, while two clubs they are set to face in League Two next season - Bradford City and Fleetwood Town - are also credited with an insist.

Elsewhere, several Championship clubs are also thought to be keen on a deal for Freckleton, if he is to leave Bramall Lane this summer.

Due to the fact he is still only 20-years-old, Sheffield United would be entitled to compensation if the defender was to move to a new club this summer, even without signing a new contract with the Blades.

Miguel Freckleton saga could be one to watch

It does seem as though whatever is going to happen with Freckleton over the course of the coming months could be well worth keeping an eye on.

The amount of interest there is emerging in him, and the fact that Sheffield United are apparently keen to keep him, suggests he could be a very good addition for clubs in terms of the quality he could add.

Beyond that, at just 20-years-old, the centre back also has plenty of time to develop and improve as a player as well.

Not only does that ensure that he can become an asset on the pitch in the years to come, but it also opens the door for whoever signs him, to make a big profit in the future as well.

It is also good to see that Freckleton appears to be keen to explore his options here, in the hope of playing as much first-team football as possible.

That is an attitude that could also appeal to a number of interested clubs, and it is good to see a player putting his priorities in that order.

So with all that in mind, the situation surrounding Freckleton is one that ought to be well worth monitoring for many connected with the Football League in the weeks to come.