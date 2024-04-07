Bristol Rovers’ position in League One is secure for another season.

The Pirates are in a poor run of form at the moment, but are safe from relegation to League Two.

This allows the club to begin preparations for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Rovers will be hoping to build a side capable of competing for a place inside the top half of the table next year.

However, there are a number of players out of contract in June that also need to have their futures resolved.

Here we look at the nine Bristol Rovers players that could depart the League One club this summer…

John Marquis

John Marquis has been a useful member of the squad since signing to Bristol Rovers in the summer of 2022.

However, his contract is set to expire in the summer and no decision has yet been made regarding a new deal.

The 31-year-old’s time at the Memorial Stadium will come to a conclusion this year unless an agreement is reached by the end of June.

Jordan Rossiter

Injuries have seriously hampered Jordan Rossiter’s time with the Bristol club, having been unable to feature at all this season.

The uncertainty over his fitness will likely play a role in the decision regarding his future with Rovers.

He has worked in a coaching capacity with the club, which could be a future role he keeps going forward if his fitness continues to cause issues.

Lewis Gordon

Lewis Gordon signed for the club in 2022 following their promotion from League Two, and is keen to stay with the club beyond this season.

The 23-year-old was initially an important part of the side, but has since struggled for consistent game time due to injuries and falling down the pecking order.

This has raised some doubts over his future with the Gas, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

Luca Hoole

Luca Hoole has come through the academy system at Bristol Rovers, but the 21-year-old’s future could lie away from the Memorial Stadium.

Game time has been difficult to come by this year, and his contract expiring in the summer could see him walk away as a free agent at the end of the campaign.

Sam Finley

Sam Finley has been an important part of the team this season, and has been a consistent presence in the side since joining in 2021 from Fleetwood Town.

Yet this could be his final year with the club if no contract agreement can be reached between now and the end of the campaign.

Josh Grant

Josh Grant’s contract has an option to be extended by 12 months, which can be triggered by the club.

However, if it isn’t then he can walk away from Bristol Rovers for nothing at the end of the season.

Scott Sinclair

Scott Sinclair made his return to Bristol Rovers last year on an 18-month deal, having originally played for the club at the start of his career.

His return has gone well, but he has been unable to cement himself as a consistent starter in the team, raising questions over whether he will be with the club beyond his current deal, which expires in June.

Chris Martin

Chris Martin’s contract has a 12-month extension option, which is likely to be triggered given his importance to the side.

However, the 35-year-old could still leave the club in the summer if that option is not taken up by the League One club.