Bristol Rovers legend and Swindon Town boss Ian Holloway has revealed Bristol City president Marina Dolman has jokingly attempted to bring him to Ashton Gate.

Holloway made almost 400 appearances across three different spells as a player for the Gas, after rising through the youth academy ranks, before becoming player manager in 1996.

His highest league finish as Rovers boss arrived in 1997/98 when he steered the West Country outfit to fifth place, but his side eventually lost out to Northampton Town in the Old Division Two play-off semi-finals.

Holloway left the Gas to manage Queens Park Rangers in 2001, where he would later be re-appointed in 2016, while he has also enjoyed successful stints with the likes of Blackpool and Crystal Palace.

In fact, the 61-year-old guided both the Tangerines and Palace to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs in 2010 and 2013 respectively.

He also took the managerial reins at Grimsby Town during the 2019/20 League Two campaign but was sacked by the Mariners after winning 11 of his 38 games in charge of the club.

Last October, Holloway made his return to management, this time taking up the dugout responsibilities with Swindon Town, who he has guided to lower mid-table, after inheriting a side who were just one place above the fourth tier relegation zone.

The former Rovers man's choice to move to the County Ground marked his return to the West Country, while his new club ironically share their 'Robins' nickname with the Gas' bitter rivals, Bristol City.

Ian Holloway reveals playful Bristol City attempts to bring him to Ashton Gate

The 61-year-old told The Sun: "Geographically it’s perfect for me being a West Country boy.

"I like the fact I had no ties with Swindon, never played for them, never managed them.

"They were deep in the mire so it was a great challenge.

"If I’d have failed that would’ve been me failing, but I’m delighted we’re moving forward, and I’m feeling good about my decision to come here.

"My wife let me because we didn’t have to move.

"I’ve moved her 48 times!

"She didn’t want to move again.

"And this club is nicknamed the Robins, and you know my history with Bristol City!

"Marina Dolman, the Bristol City president, keeps teasing me by saying 'We’ll make a Robin of you yet!"

Ian Holloway reveals ethos behind Swindon Town success

As previously mentioned, Holloway inherited a Swindon side who sat just one place above the relegation zone and were left looking nervously over their shoulders following the sacking of former boss Mark Kennedy.

However, the Robins now occupy a relatively comfortable lower mid-table spot in the League Two table.

Holloway told The Sun about the environment he is creating in Wiltshire: "In League Two we’ve got to be more caring and understanding, and it’s also about your attitude to going to work.

"There’s not enough encouragement or support in the world, there’s always criticism.

"I’m creating an environment where you’re allowed to fail provided you’re working hard.

"And that has made the difference."