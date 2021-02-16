Bristol Rovers hold talks as managerial search continues

Bristol Rovers have held talks with Joey Barton’s representatives regarding the vacant managerial role at the Memorial Stadium, according to Bristol Live.

Rovers are currently on the lookout for a new manager, after parting company with Paul Tisdale after only 19 games last week.

Tisdale lasted only three months in charge of the Gas and won only five games at the helm, meaning that Rovers are looking to make an appointment for the second time this season.

Are you Bristol Rovers mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Gas quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who did Bristol Rovers play in their first competitive game of this season? Ipswich Hull Sunderland Charlton

According to Bristol Live, Stephen Robinson has emerged as a candidate for the vacant role – but Joey Barton remains the club’s primary target.

It is claimed that talks were held with Barton’s representatives over the course of the weekend, and he is said to be excited by the project at the club.

Barton left Fleetwood in January by immediate effect, winning 51 out of 128 games in charge of the Cod Army. The 38-year-old guided Town to the League One play-off semi-finals last season.

Rovers are winless in their last eight games and sit one place above the relegation zone, albeit with two games in hand.

The Verdict

Barton would certainly be an interesting appointment at the Memorial Stadium.

Rovers are currently in a precarious position and need results as soon as possible, and you feel that Barton is a good man-manager who can motivate a group of players.

He did well at Fleetwood on the whole, but his fiery nature off the pitch would be slightly risky in my opinion.

He will have learnt lessons at Fleetwood, though, so that could be beneficial for the Gas.