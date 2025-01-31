Bristol Rovers have confirmed their second signing of the winter transfer window with the on-loan addition of Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Matt Butcher.

Butcher has been overwhelmingly welcomed by Gasheads who see the signing as a positive one, albeit only on a short-term deal until the end of the season. Rovers supporters had been calling out for the Gas to bring in new defensive personnel, with the team struggling to keep out the goals.

27-year-old Butcher has only managed 13 league appearances this campaign in a Wycombe team currently chasing promotion – most of those appearances coming from the bench, although he did feature strongly in the Chairboys' Cup matches.

Butcher has experienced promotion in his career, and joined Wycombe when they were in a position not too dissimilar from Rovers.

Matt Butcher stats 2024-2025 (as per transfermarkt.co.uk) Apps Gls Asts Minutes on pitch League One 13 - - 261 EFL Trophy 4 - - 360 FA Cup 3 - 1 270 EFL Cup 3 - 1 255

Promoted with Plymouth Argyle alongside current Rovers defender James Wilson, the familiarity between the two could be a key to establishing a cohesive and connected spine throughout the team.

Bristol Rovers have obviously recognised the need to shore up their defence, with Aston Villa youngster Sil Swinkels also reported to be on the way to the Gas until the end of the season.

Delight all-round for new Bristol Rovers signing Matt Butcher

On signing for the Gas, Butcher expressed his delight at being at Rovers, telling the club media: “I’m really excited, Rovers is a Club that I’ve played against many times in the past. I’ve been down to The Mem and experienced what it can be like, so I’m really looking forward to getting out here on Sunday. I’m really excited and can’t wait to get going.”

Butcher also spoke of his delight when learning Rovers were interested in him, saying: “It’s one of those clubs that I’ve played against in the past. It’s an enjoyable place to play in terms of atmosphere but a tough place to come. It’s a feeling you get with certain clubs that you go to up and down the country, and when I knew Rovers were interested, it was always one that perked my ears up a little bit and made me want to definitely consider.”

Bristol Rovers head coach Iñigo Calderón also spoke of his delight with the new signing, telling club media: “We are delighted to welcome Matt to Bristol Rovers. Matt brings strength, precision and technique and has proven his ability in this division and across the EFL.”

He continued: “Not only does Matt have a physical presence and range in his passing, but he has proven himself a versatile player with an eye for goal too. We are looking forward to working with him for the remainder of the season.”

Attacking options now vital for Bristol Rovers

In their last two matches, it’s been clearer than ever that Rovers lack the cutting edge. And far too often this season, the attackers have struggled to even work the opposition.

Recently, the Gas have lacked the ability to break down defences, at times looking out of ideas with no one in the team possessing that flair and finesse required to keep the opposition guessing. For all that the Gas have retained most of the possession in their last two matches, with plenty of patient build-up play, they just haven't looked threatening.

For Bristol Rovers to survive in League One, they need this to change quickly. It is understood that the Gas are looking at making additions in this area, but should no attacking signings be made, it would likely be met with disdain from the Rovers faithful, who are already fearing a return to the lowest echelon of the Football League.

Butcher's arrival has been a big plus, and well received amongst the fans. It goes some way to shoring up the side for what remains of the season. But there are other issues for Calderón to address to make this a truly successful window. The clock is ticking, and senior Gas figures cannot sit around patting themselves on the back.