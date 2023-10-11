Highlights Peterborough United's chairman expects striker Jonson Clarke-Harris to leave the club in January, boosting Bristol Rovers' hopes of a reunion.

Posh put players up for sale who only have a year left on their contract, and Clarke-Harris was among them.

Despite his contract situation, Clarke-Harris has been playing regularly and has scored four goals in the league this season.

Peterborough United’s chairman and co-owner, Darragh MacAnthony, has revealed that he expects striker Jonson Clarke-Harris to leave the club in the first week of January in a boost to Bristol Rovers' hopes of a reunion.

Posh are looking to go a step further than last season and return to England’s second tier in 2023/24. They looked on course to reach the League One play-off final last term, but a dramatic second leg against Sheffield Wednesday meant they threw their lead away, which resulted in them staying in the third tier.

After that game, Posh released their retain list and in doing so they also announced the players that were up for sale ahead of the summer transfer window.

One of those players was Clarke-Harris; as with Peterborough’s club policy, they put players up for sale who only have 12 months remaining on their contract.

There was plenty of interest in the forward, but nothing materialised, and as a result, he stayed with the League One side beyond the transfer window.

Which teams were interested in Jonson Clarke-Harris?

There wasn’t loads of interest in the 29-year-old, but there was enough to suggest that a move away was likely to happen.

Fellow League One side Derby County were one side interested in the striker, but it was then later added by another report that the Rams didn’t hold an interest in the player.

Bolton Wanderers were also credited with an interest in the player, but that’s all it seemed, as the Trotters didn’t make a move for the forward.

But it appears out of all the sides interested, it was Rovers, Clarke-Harris’ former club, who held the strongest interest.

In fact, the Gas had agreed a deal with Posh to sign Clarke-Harris for a fee believed to be around £800,000 but the deal didn’t get over the line, as the South West club had submitted the deal sheet too late.

That meant Clarke-Harris was still a Peterborough player, and the club had a player on board whose contract was coming to an end.

What has Darragh MacAnthony said about Jonson Clarke-Harris’ future at Peterborough United?

Despite his contract situation, Clarke-Harris has been playing regularly for Peterborough as he looks to help the club stay around the play-off places.

However, speaking on his podcast, The Hard Truth, MacAnthony has now given an update on the future of Clarke-Harris as the January transfer window approaches.

He said, via the Peterborough Telegraph: “We expect to lose Jonson Clarke-Harris in the first week of January, and we’re just trying to get ahead of the game.

“That’s why we signed Jacob Wakeling and Malik Mothersille.

“Malik should start playing at the end of the month. There’s a shortage of free-scoring strikers, but we hope we have found a couple.”

How has Jonson Clarke-Harris performed so far this season?

As mentioned, despite his contract situation being what it is, Peterborough and Darren Ferguson haven’t let that get in the way of football.

The 29-year-old has featured in all but one game in League One this season, with that being the first game after the transfer window shut.

Clarke-Harris has scored four goals in the 11 league games and also has two in the Carabao Cup.

Obviously, his exit is now expected in January, but even in the next few weeks, it is expected that he will continue playing for the club, and they will hope he can keep scoring goals as Posh eye promotion back to the Championship.