Highlights Luca Hoole's departure from Bristol Rovers led to a new challenge at Shrewsbury Town for the promising defender.

Hoole's decision not to accept the contract offered by Bristol Rovers may have stemmed from seeking more playing time.

A compensation agreement between Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury Town avoided a possible tribunal over the 22-year-old's transfer.

Luca Hoole's future finally became clear this week as Shrewsbury Town would confirm that the 22-year-old defender had joined them on a two-year deal. Hoole departed the Gas this summer, without a fee, as his contract at Bristol Rovers expired.

It’s an unfortunate and perhaps frustrating situation for Bristol Rovers that the youngster would leave under somewhat of a cloud and a shame for an academy graduate with such promise.

A homegrown product of the Bristol Rovers Academy, Welshman Hoole would break into the first team under former manager Joey Barton. Once touted by Barton as a future captain, Hoole made 102 appearances for the Gas, most of which coming as a right full back. The 22-year-old defender would also be utilised in a less familiar role as a centre-back after Rovers were plagued by injuries.

One of three members of last season’s squad to be offered a new contract – alongside Scott Sinclair and Jordan Rossiter – it was looking increasingly likely that Hoole would join the latter in declining the contract offered by the club.

Hoole’s absence when the squad returned for pre-season, along with social media posts showing him training by himself in Wales, seemed to suggest Hoole had made his decision.

Luca Hoole's message after Bristol Rovers exit

This would later be confirmed as Hoole joined Shrewsbury Town. During his first interview for the club, Hoole offered an insight into his decision to leave Rovers, saying: "To be honest, it was just a new challenge for me. I felt like it was time for me to start something new."

On Rovers, he went on to say he has "nothing but respect for the club and everything they’ve done" for him.

Hoole would also then post a message directly to Gasheads via his social media.

Bristol Rovers have recruited heavily in defence so far this summer, including Joel Senior brought in early in the window in Hoole’s position at right back. And with Jack Ward already at the club, Hoole would have had a challenge to be first pick for manager Matt Taylor.

Bristol Rovers offer might not have tempted Hoole

Luca Hoole league appearances (as per transfermarkt.co.uk) Season Apps 2023/2024 23 2022/2023 37 2021/2022 29

The contract Hoole was offered potentially didn’t satisfy his own expectations, either in terms of playing time or the financial offer, and Hoole may have already been told that he wasn’t first choice for Matt Taylor, which would’ve likely prompted Hoole to seek assurances of regular football elsewhere.

Having already featured for the Welsh under 21’s, Hoole will likely have his heart set on playing for the senior side and may see his best opportunity of doing so away from the Memorial Stadium. You can't grumble at his ambition, only perhaps that he’s chosen not to fight for his place at Bristol Rovers in order to pursue that dream. Should that indeed be the case.

Compensation agreed between Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury Town for Luca Hoole

It will also have been a source of frustration for some fans that he left due to his contract expiring, therefore not receiving a transfer fee. However, with Hoole being a product of the academy, and still only 22, Bristol Rovers are entitled to a compensation amount from Shrewsbury, something which could have potentially led to a messy tribunal.

However, it is believed that an amount has been agreed between Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury, with Bristol Live’s Bristol Rovers Reporter Dan Hargraves telling his followers on ‘X’ that he had been told by Rovers manager Matt Taylor post-friendly at Yeovil Town that the compensation has been agreed.

Although his future value is still to be determined, and it’s unclear what compensation fee was agreed, any frustration from Bristol Rovers may be watered down by that compensation. Though many will still be left disappointed in the nature of his departure.