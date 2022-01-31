Bristol Rovers eyeing late transfer swoop for League One midfielder

Fleetwood Town midfielder Callum Camps is the subject of transfer interest from League Two outfit Bristol Rovers in the closing hours of the transfer window, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Th2 26-year-old joined the Cod Army in the summer of 2020 from fellow North West side Rochdale, and that was when Joey Barton was in charge at Highbury.

Now at the Gas, Barton is eyeing up a reunion with Camps, whose contract expires on the Lancashire coast at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

Camps featured 42 times for Fleetwood in League One last season, scoring nine goals in the process.

After just two goals and four assists though this season, Camps’ future is now uncertain at the club due to his contract situation and that is where Barton is looking to pounce.

Fleetwood’s league rivals Shrewsbury Town are also thought to be in the running for the attacking midfielder as the 11pm January deadline looms to get deals over the line.

The Verdict

Camps is quite clearly an effective goal threat at League One level but perhaps he’s not quite shown it this season as much as he could.

He’s been performing in a Fleetwood team that has generally struggled though and a fresh start could be needed.

Having flourished under Barton last season at Highbury, you’d imagine that Camps would like to link up with him again.

It would mean dropping down a league though which means you cannot discount Steve Cotterill and Salop in the race for his signature ahead of the deadline.