Bristol Rovers are interested in Southend United manager Kevin Maher, as they continue their search for Joey Barton’s replacement, according to Bristol Live.

The Gas decided to part ways with Barton at the end of last month after a poor run of form in League One.

The former Fleetwood Town manager left the club having won two of his last six games, but a 4-1 defeat to Burton Albion and a 1-1 draw to Stevenage were deemed the final straw for the Bristol Rovers owner.

The Gas have made a slow start to this campaign, but their recent win over Northampton Town has moved them away from the relegation zone ever so slightly.

There have been a few names linked with the managerial vacancy at Bristol Rovers, with Kevin Maher the latest name to emerge.

Who is Kevin Maher?

Maher started his coaching career at Southend, where he worked as their under-21 manager, a role he occupied from July 2015 to June 2019.

It was a month later when he first worked at Bristol Rovers, as he was appointed first team coach.

In December of that year, Maher found himself in temporary charge at Bristol Rovers after the departure of then-manager Graham Coughlan.

The 47-year-old took charge of just one game, and that was a 0-0 draw against Peterborough United. Maher was then relieved of his managerial duties as the club appointed Ben Garner as their new manager.

Maher kept the same role under Garner, as well as Paul Tisdale and Joey Barton, until 2021, when he was offered the managerial job at Southend.

Maher played for Southend for 11 years, and it was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down. It has been a very difficult time at Southend, as the club has had ongoing financial issues, and that has affected the team as they have suffered a points deduction.

Kevin Maher's manager stats per division (As it stands November 6th, per Transfermarkt) Division PL W L National League 98 43 34 League One 1 0 0

Who has been linked with the Bristol Rovers job?

According to Bristol Live, Maher is the latest name to be linked with the post and he seems to be someone that the League One side are interested in.

Former Gas manager Ian Holloway has been linked with the vacancy and according to Darren Witcoop would jump at the chance to manage the club once again.

While it was also reported by Bristol Live last week, that former Swansea City manager Garry Monk is also another name under consideration by the club.

Journalist Darren Witcoop revealed over the weekend, that former Oxford United manager Karl Robinson was the frontrunner for the job after turning down Bradford City.

There have obviously been a few names linked with the role, with the majority being managers out of work. As with Maher, if Bristol Rovers want him, they will need to get permission from Southend first.

Would Kevin Maher be a good appointment for Bristol Rovers?

Despite their struggles off the pitch, Maher has done an excellent job at Southend since taking the manager position.

The London side would be fifth in the National League were it not for the 10-point deduction they have suffered.

He has proven his ability as a manager with Southend and knows everything there is to know about Bristol Rovers. But it has been reported that the club’s owner wants a manager who has a track record of promotion to the Championship, and Maher doesn’t fit that category.

It will be interesting to see where the club goes, but appointing Maher may get the fans on board given his connections to the club.