Bristol Rovers want to sign AFC Wimbledon's Republic of Ireland international winger Ronan Curtis, according to the Bristol Post.

Curtis has impressed for the Dons during the second-half of their League Two campaign, and having only signed a short-term deal with the club, he could be set to become a free agent this summer.

The 28-year-old has shown his class at both League One and League Two level in the past, and it's no surprise that Bristol Rovers are interested in signing him this summer, particularly if he's available on a free.

However, you'd imagine that if the seven-cap Irish international was to become a free agent this summer, the Gas certainly wouldn't be alone in their interest in the Wimbledon man, especially as it's understood that other unnamed League One clubs hold an interest in the Irishman.

It's also been reported that Wimbledon are determined to keep the winger at the club after his good performances this season, and as Curtis made himself a club legend after his now famous winning goal against MK Dons.

This means that Matt Taylor's side will face a battle to get any deal done for Curtis this summer.

Ronan Curtis has been very impressive for AFC Wimbledon this season

Curtis was released by Portsmouth last summer after suffering serious ligament injuries which had ruled him out from February 2023 onwards, and after returning to fitness, AFC Wimbledon took a punt on him and signed him in January on a short-term deal.

It proved to be a worthwhile move, and Curtis made 6 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and registering two assists, including a late winning goal against bitter rivals MK Dons which helped write his name into Wimbledon folklore.

He has certainly shown his qualities in South West London and has proven he is capable of playing at a higher level of football than League Two, hence Rovers' interest.

Able to play as a winger and as an attacking midfielder, Curtis has added an extra dimension to Wimbledon's attack, and helped them a 10th place finish, missing out on the play-offs by just five points.

After helping to get his career back on track, Wimbledon will be hoping that the Irish international will sign a new deal to remain with the club, but the offer of League One football may just be too tempting for the 28-year-old.

Ronan Curtis would be an excellent signing for Bristol Rovers this summer

Given the wealth of experience that Ronan Curtis possesses at League One level, he'd be a great signing for the majority of clubs in the league this summer.

If there were any doubt that the injury he suffered as a Portsmouth player in February 2023 had impacted his ability, then they've certainly been put to bed by his performances for Wimbledon this season.

It mustn't be forgotten that Curtis has proved in the past that he's a great player at League One level, and has registered 42 goals and 33 assists in 184 third tier games.

Ronan Curtis' senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) P G A Derry City 2015-18 104 24 5 Portsmouth 2018-23 226 57 42 AFC Wimbledon 2024- 17 5 2

At just 28, Curtis still has time on his side, and if Bristol Rovers were to sign him they could help him return to his status as one of League One's most dangerous players.

It speaks volumes that the Republic of Ireland capped Curtis seven times during his last spell in League One, and the Irishman even attracted transfer interest from the Championship.

He may have played in League Two this season, but he's not a League Two-standard player, and it would be a real coup if Bristol Rovers could get the signing of the ex-Portsmouth man over the line this coming summer.