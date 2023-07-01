Bristol Rovers kicked off their pre-season with a 9-0 victory over Melksham Town, on an evening where Gas boss Joey Barton will have taken plenty of positives from.

Preparing for what will be a second successive season in League One, the Gas will be eager to challenge in the top half of the table, whilst Barton will have the ambition of competing in and around the play-off positions.

The Bristol Rovers boss has welcomed three fresh faces to his squad already this summer, with Jevani Brown, James Wilson and Luke Thomas all touching down at the Memorial Ground, and now the Gas are closing in on a fourth new addition.

Who is set to be Joey Barton's fourth addition at Bristol Rovers this summer?

It was detailed in a report from Bristol Live earlier in the week that the Pirates had brought experienced defender George Friend on a trial period, following the expiration of his contract at Birmingham City.

The report claimed that the 35-year-old could have been involved during last night's triumph against Melksham, however, the latest report from Bristol Live has suggested that Friend did not feature as the deal has not been fully concluded.

According to the latest update, Bristol Rovers "are set" to complete the signing of the former Middlesbrough full-back as Barton continues to strengthen his squad for the upcoming third-tier campaign.

“It’s nearly there and he’ll be another good addition to the group for us,” said Barton, with Friend set to follow in the footsteps of Luke Thomas, James Wilson and Jevani Brown in arriving at the Memorial Ground as summer signings. “He’s been good while he’s been with us.”

Given that Barton last a fair bit of experience during the course of last season, Friend's EFL knowhow and leadership qualities would make his potential addition a strong one ahead of the start of the League One campaign.

Friend is also a versatile option for Barton to rely upon, and whilst he is a left-back by trade, he has proven that he can operate as a left-sided central defender over more recent years.

Friend could be a strong addition at a club who will be growing more ambitious about what the new League One campaign could possibly hold for them, both from an on the pitch perspective and off it too.