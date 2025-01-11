With Bristol Rovers' January dealings already well underway, Gasheads will be hoping a few more deals can turn a good window into a great one.

The club announced the signing of free agent Romaine Sawyers on January 8th, the experienced midfielder's arrival marking the first signing of the Iñigo Calderón era.

The rumour mill suggests that the club are not done there, in what will presumably be a busy month for Director of Football George Friend.

Rovers' paramount issue between now and the end of the season is no secret. A hamstring injury sustained by Promise Omochere on New Year's Day sees the club's record signing out until at least April, disastrous news amid a potential relegation scrap.

With the centre-forward cover of Chris Martin (36) and Gaitlin O'Donkor (20) making for underwhelming reading in terms of both quality and scarcity, the importance of the club bringing in a new striker, ideally temporarily, is enourmous.

While the Pirates' nerve-racking league position dictates that reinforcements are a priority, there is also hope that certain outgoing moves can be completed before the month is up.

With all this in mind, Football League World takes a look at two deals that would cement a dream start to the January transfer window for the South West side.

In: Callum Osmand

While dipping into the loan market makes circumstantial sense amid the striker situation on Gloucester Road, with the onus on replacing the physicality that Omochere leaves behind, it can be difficult to find a young player that fits the bill.

However, sitting towards the summit of the Premier League 2's scoring charts, Fulham U21's striker Callum Osmand could be exactly that rarity.

With 11 goal contributions in PL2 in as many games, Osmand looks more than ready for professional football, and having yet to find a level he isn't comfortable with, there is nothing to suggest otherwise.

Callum Osmand - Performance for Fulham youth teams (as per Transfermarkt & Flashscore) Competition Apps Goals Assists U18 Premier League 32 16 5 Premier League 2 23 13 7 FA Youth Cup 6 7 0 EFL Trophy 3 1 0 Premier League Cup 4 5 1 National League Cup 3 2 1

Born in Jersey, the 19-year-old has represented both England and Wales' youth sides in recent years, relocating from the Channel Island aged just thirteen to join the Cottagers.

Osmand has gone from strength to strength in recent years, establishing himself as one of the most talented forwards in the PL2 this year, winning the competition's Player of the Month award for November 2024.

While not necessarily tall, his most notable attributes are heading, link-up play and plucking the ball out of the air with his back to goal, qualities that the Gas require deeply in Omochere's absence.

Osmand scored thrice in the final of the 2023/24 Premier League Cup as the West London club went on to win the competition for the first time, a perfect hat-trick that exemplified his qualities exactly.

It would appear that Osmand is ready for a taste of first-team football, but having failed to make even the substitutes bench in Fulham's FA Cup tie versus Watford, it is unlikely that the forward will feature at all for his parent club this campaign, suggesting a loan could be due for the Jerseyman.

Bristol Rovers have an impressive recent history in the Premier League loan market, with Elliot Anderson and Jarell Quansah both enjoying stints at the Mem since the turn of the decade, and with their new manager arriving with glowing recommendation from Brighton U18s, their credentials for nurturing talent grow further.

Providing Rovers' recruitment team share the sentiment, Callum Osmand could easily continue this streak, in a deal that could prove marvelous for all parties if it pays off.

Out: Luke McCormick

Former Cobham graduate Luke McCormick has been a tremendous servant in his two stints for the Gas but looks to be on his way out by June at the latest.

Since first joining on loan in 2020, McCormick has played over 100 times in the famous quarters, and while somewhat inconsistent, has been a relatively uncontroversial figure in the blue-and-white side of Bristol.

Having said this, with a contract due to expire in the summer, and no indication of a renewal, it is hoped that someone, anyone, might exchange some cash for his services this winter.

Aside from an admittedly crucial winner against Mansfield Town, the midfielder has been largely ineffective in his nine starts this campaign, the nadir of which came during a recent 3-0 loss to Stevenage, where he struggled in central midfield.

It would be a shame for someone of McCormick's esteem to leave for nothing, and entirely on this basis, it would be good to see him out the door soon.