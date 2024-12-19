This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol Rovers relieved manager Matt Taylor of his duties on Monday, after a run of form which saw them win just one of their previous seven league matches.

Taylor leaves the Gas sitting just above the drop zone in League One, which sums up a firmly disappointing season so far, and owner Hussain AlSaeed decided to take action to try and arrest the slide.

Matt Taylor's Bristol Rovers exit felt inevitable

Taylor will undoubtedly regret his decision to depart Exeter City in 2022, in favour of taking the Rotherham United job.

Since then, he's found himself out of a job twice. This time, he departs the Memorial Stadium after just under a year in charge.

Whilst the task at hand in Yorkshire would be a tough test for any manager, trying to keep the Millers in the Championship, the Bristol Rovers gig seemed to be a great fit for the 42-year-old - a club similar in size to his former side, Exeter, where he excelled before his departure.

Sadly, things just didn't work out for Taylor, and a positive summer transfer window which saw some exciting players come through the door ultimately didn't live up to expectations.

The Rovers faithful may not have expected to be in the promotion battle, but to be sat 20th in League One nearly halfway through the season was hugely disappointing, and this saw Taylor and his assistant, Wayne Carlisle, dismissed on Monday, after months of frustration.

Patience was wearing thin with supporters, as they were being dragged further and further into a relegation battle as the weeks went on. The board were left with little choice but to try something new, as with their current trajectory, the Gas are under serious threat of being relegated to League Two.

Who should Bristol Rovers look to appoint to succeed Matt Taylor?

With their two most recent managers, Bristol Rovers have opted to go for a young coach who will be a long-term project. Sadly, this hasn't worked out either time, sending the club back to square one after both Taylor and Joey Barton were dismissed.

However, it looks likely they will continue with this trend, as reports suggest that former West Ham United man, Kevin Nolan, is in the running to become the manager of the South-West side.

The ex-Premier League midfielder spent four years working with the Hammers under David Moyes, before leaving after last season, but he has not managed in six years following his stint with Notts County.

Who is the best candidate to push this long-term project forward though? Some of the FLW writers share their thoughts...

Jayden Wilkins

It's been a seriously frustrating few years for Bristol Rovers after winning promotion back to League One. There is plenty of potential with the club, but results on the pitch simply aren't good enough to fulfil this.

Matt Taylor's sacking felt inevitable for a very long time, the frustration of the fans was at boiling point when I visited the Memorial Stadium in September, and things haven't got any better since then.

This next appointment is massive, no doubt about that. The Gas need someone who can steer them away from the relegation zone in the immediate future, and who is capable of meeting their expectations in the long term. Whoever gets the job will have a big task on their hands, that's for sure.

It's a toss-up between Nolan and Buckingham for me. Cattermole would be a big risk, but if he's successful during his period as interim manager, then this could sway the board in favour of the ex-midfielder. But, Rovers will be better off going for someone more experienced.

Buckingham has proven himself at League One level, winning the play-offs with Oxford last season. It was an excellent season which truly defied the odds. With the potential of Bristol Rovers, a young, exciting manager like the 39-year-old could take the club to the next level.

Nolan remains a good option too, as he gained vast experience at the top level under Moyes. However, it's been six years since the ex-midfielder last managed a club, which could be an off-putting factor for the Gas.

With that in mind, Buckingham seems like the best candidate for the job, should he be open to the move. Rovers must move quickly to snap him up though, as there will be plenty of interest from elsewhere.

Ben Wignall

I've seen some of the names that Bristol Rovers fans have touted for this vacancy, such as Mark Robins, but perhaps there needs to be a bit more realism in that sense.

Currently, they are 20th in League One and are in a relegation battle as it stands, so there is a chance that their current position - no matter what potential they have as a squad right now - will limit who they can appoint.

It will only take a good run to propel the West Country outfit up the table, but who will want to take up a job that is a relegation-threatened one right now?

You can probably rule out the likes of Steven Schumacher, Ryan Lowe, and perhaps even Des Buckingham, who will surely wait for his next opportunity and let the Oxford sacking digest. Aitor Karanka is another name that has been touted about, but again, I cannot see the Spaniard making the move to a League One club.

As far as promotion-winners from the third tier go, Leam Richardson wouldn't be a bad shout to lead Rovers forward, given his exploits with Wigan Athletic, and he should be forgiven for a torrid time at Rotherham United, which was a squad that really wasn't equipped well enough to deal with the rigours of the Championship.

It would be a bit more of a realistic name compared to many of the faces that have been touted around, but it would also not surprise me if AlSaeed and director of football George Friend go outside the box and look to a foreign manager or coach for something different.